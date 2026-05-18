St. Patrick’s Day Softball SaddleBrooke and Ranch Senior

Softball Action!

Well, it’s all over but the sighin’ neighbors. Yep, on March 14 the softballers banged out three games of softball “dramedy” and fun, food, music and neighborly camaraderie. Sponsored appreciatively by Harn Legacy—Estate Planning and Debra Miller-State Farm. Next up? Memorial Day Tournament at the end of May.

Winter League Action

Well, there’s just three weeks left of our 15–week Winter season. Yup, it’ll all be wrapped up just after tax-day and the birds will start heading north. Likely there will be a two to three week break and our eight-week Spring season will start up around the second week in May. So some of the league bragging rights have been decided. Howsoever—There are still a few Winter league bragging rights up for grabs. On Mondays, in Recreational, KJK Insurance Specialists has a commanding 8-4 league lead while Heredia’s Landscaping has been trimmed, falling to 4-8. In Community it’s still a battle with Ann Fraley-Long Realty tied for top dog honors with Barron Electric, both with 9-7 records. Big Bear Garage Doors (the early league leader) is “out of it” at 6-10. Could be a barn-burner between the “Shockers” and the “Fraleys” for this league.

On Tuesdays in Community, Anne Glen-Long Realty has a commanding 9-1 advantage over Brittni Guttman-Allstate Insurance at 1-9. I hate to say that’s all she wrote. But with only three weeks to go, that’s kinda all she wrote for the Allstaters. Over in Competitive, Bubb’s Grubb and Catalina Family Dental are locked in an epic battle for the league championship, both at 5-5.

Wednesdays are Sidewinder (AA) and Community (AAA) day. In Sidewinder, Ambient Air Heating and Cooling at 8-3 has got the heat on Absolutely Art at 3-8. In Community, there’s a battle brewing with Dominick’s Real Italian at 6-5 and Debra Miller-State Farm at 5-6. There’s still time for the State Farmers to pull this out.

Thursdays now feature a second Rec league as well as Coyote (65+). In Rec, Hughes Credit Union is 7-3 to Leah Kari Solutions’ 3-7. Well, ain’t no “solution” left for the Leahs. Over in Coyote, ditto for Harn Legacy-Estate Planning at 7-3 and Hardin Bros. Auto at 3-7. The papers have been served! And can’t no mechanic fix that problem!

Friday in Competitive, Andy’s Irrigation has surged the last couple weeks and now has a 5-4 lead over Cleere Law Office at 4-5. But the Lawyers still have three weeks left to habeas some corpus or res ipsa some loquitur and pull out the league title. Not so in Community, where the Community Church at SaddleBrooke had moved out to a commanding 7-2 record over Concierge A/C’s 2-7.

Well I could go on as you know! But I’m at my limit so that’s a wrap. Winter season will be “prett-near” over when this edition hits the newsstands. Spring season starts up the second week in May. Practices are on Saturday when you can tune the bat and glove. You can surf the Association at saddlebrookesoftball.com.