SaddleBrooke Swim Club—Grandkids’ Easter Egg Hunt

The SaddleBrooke Swim Club’s Grandkids’ Easter egg hunt returned on April 4—and once again, it did not disappoint! For more than 12 years, this cherished tradition has brought smiles, laughter, and a little springtime magic to SaddleBrooke families.

This year, more than 50 excited children gathered to take part in the festivities. Before the big hunt began, the kids enjoyed songs and games while eagerly waiting for the “bunny” to hop outside and hide eggs in the grass near the MountainView Bar and Grill.

Then came the moment everyone was waiting for!

Our youngest participants—preschoolers and kindergarteners—were first to dash onto the lawn in search of colorful treasures. The highlight? The lucky finder of the coveted golden egg, who hopped away with a plush bunny almost as big as they were!

An hour later, the older group (first through fourth graders) took their turn, and the stakes were just as exciting. Along with candy-filled eggs, these eager hunters discovered dollar bills rolled up and tucked into the grass—adding an extra layer of surprise to the fun.

From start to finish, the event was filled with laughter, energy, and plenty of sweet rewards. Thanks to the generosity of Swim Club members, all candy, eggs, and prizes were donated—making this joyful community tradition possible once again.

Events like this are what make SaddleBrooke such a special place to live, where neighbors come together to create lasting memories for the next generation.