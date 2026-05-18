MPLNiners Tournament Winners

Left to right: MPLN VP Janet Drake introduces President’s Cup winner Barb Wallace. (Photo by Barbara Bloch) Left to right: MPLN VP Janet Drake introduces Club Championship winner Maria Miller. (Photo by Barbara Bloch) President’s Cup winners left to right: Charlene Leach, second place; Barb Wallace, winner; Jo Carter, third place. (Photo by Barbara Bloch) Club Championship left to right: Caryl Dowell, third; Maria Miller, winner; Linda Miles, second. (Photo by Barbara Bloch)

EJ Snearly

This year the club championship and the President’s Cup were played together on two league days of play.The dates of this year’s play were on Tuesday league day April 7 and 14.

These tournament days of play are an annual event. This year all league players qualify for the chance to win championship trophies by just playing regular golf on league day.

Time will tell if this type of championship play will be a tradition or return to each being played on separate dates.

The suggested wear for the President’s Cup day was red, white, and blue.

The luncheon on April 14 was enjoyed by all. The winners of the club championship and president’s cup were announced by the MPLN vice-president, Janet Drake.