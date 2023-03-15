Barbara Barr and Teresa Schlage

On Friday, April 7, at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, the Wellness Integrated Network proudly presents Teresa Schlage speaking on “Take Charge of Your Hearing Health.” In this presentation, we will explore the auditory system by explaining how we hear. We will also discuss how hearing changes over time due to genetics, loud noise, and toxic medications, and how ear wax can affect hearing loss. Furthermore, we’ll also examine the five warning signs that your hearing may have changed. Additionally, this will be an opportunity to learn about hearing-related health issues and the increased risks of untreated hearing loss, such as dementia, falls, and Alzheimer’s.

Have you been thinking about hearing aids but have been overwhelmed by all the information? With more than 250 different hearing aid makes, models, and styles, it can take time to understand the available information. We will clarify the differences and give you some basics to help you select the hearing aids that are right for you. In the program, we will look at the latest advancements in hearing aids.

Schlage, hearing instrument specialist, has worked at HearUSA for more than three years and has been providing care to the community for over 10 years. She is passionate about providing “Simply Excellent Hearing Care” for those with difficulty hearing. She was born in Illinois and now lives with her husband west of Tucson. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking and gardening.

The programs of the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke are complimentary and open to all SaddleBrooke residents. In addition, we offer a number of small group classes:

Meditation (complimentary)

Each Friday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex

8:30 a.m.: Instruction for new attendees

9 a.m.: Meditation

New class members, please register by email to [email protected]

Introduction to Essential Oils (complimentary)

Have you been hearing all the buzz about essential oils and wondered how to use them and how they work?

Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr

Register by email at [email protected] for information and directions.

First Degree Reiki

An introduction to Reiki, the history, and working with this energy

Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9, at the home of Patti Gould

For more information or to register, email [email protected]

Reiki Second Degree

Learn next steps in the history and fundamentals of this healing energy.

Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, at the home of Patti Gould

For more information or to register, email [email protected]

To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, contact [email protected] to get on our email distribution list. You can also contact Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at [email protected] or call 520-339-7400.