Elks Lodge 2815 Delivers 700 Grocery Bags to the Local Food Bank, IMPACT of Southern Arizona

James J. Beregi

Around 30 hardworking Elks created 700 bags for the local food bank, IMPACT of Southern Arizona. We picked up the load at Fry’s, loaded it into our multiple trucks and trailers, and delivered it to the lodge. We unloaded, staged, and created the bags. They included cereal, soups, beans, and corn. We then loaded the 700 bags into trucks and trailers and delivered them to the food bank. Oh, yea, we had to unload it also. Lots of hard work, but very rewarding, too. The funds came from two grants from the grand lodge; a gratitude grant and a spotlight grant.