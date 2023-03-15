MPMGA Results

Jim Grosjean

The Mountainview-Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPMGA) completed two special events in February: the Member-Member Match Play and the Stampede. Eighty-six players entered the grueling three-day Member-Member Tournament. Only six teams survived undefeated: Lee Leksell and Matt Kambic, Don Plapinger and Dan Schroeder, Mark Gingerich and John Cahill, Robert Johnson and Dave Smith, Dave Quesnell and Len Kirklin, and David Cohen and Angelo Klousiadis.

The Stampede is the only special event on the schedule that features a two-day, four-man, pick your team format. The game on day one was rotating partners. Scores were generally low for the day, with 17 of the 24 teams scoring below par for the round. The start of the second day of competition was delayed by frost, so it was decided to shorten the round to nine holes. The cold and windy conditions allowed only eight teams to break par. The overall winners, Ron Pozzi, Phil Noll, Scott Newberry, and Manny Lemos, came from the third flight where they totaled an amazing 17 under par. Everyone was happy to warm up with a pasta buffet in the MountainView Ballroom after the round.

The McDivot Award was presented to Bill Webster. Usually reserved for a member who has embarrassed himself in some way on the golf course, Bill received the McDivot for his years of service to the MPMGA as webmaster and, ironically, as the person who has been the presenter of the “trophy” to those who distinguish themselves in a less positive light.