Pickleball Teams Shine at the Championships

Corey Loyd

Teams from the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) delivered solid performances in the Arizona Pickleball Players League (APPL) 2026 Winter Season Championships this past month. Following a competitive two-month season ended in mid-March, two of SPA’s 12 teams advanced to the championships in their respective flights.

The SPA 3.0 Men’s Doubles 65 plus team, The Tirebiters, captained by Bill Gray with co-captain David Ellman, capped off an exceptional season by winning their division. In the divisional playoff against the team from Tubac, The Tirebiters earned the right to represent the Southern Region in the APPL state championship held at the Pueblo El Mirage RV Resort in El Mirage. In the round-robin competition, The Tirebiters won the bronze medal representing a third place statewide finish to the season.

Another standout performance came from The Final Four, one of two SPA teams competing in the 3.5 Quad Men’s Doubles 70 plus division this season. Led by captains Doug Turley and Bill Lucy, the team advanced to the APPL southern region championships. The two rounds of championship play were held close to home in the new Picklr Oro Valley indoor pickleball complex just down the road from SaddleBrooke and at the Udall Park pickleball facility in Tucson.

Entering the tournament, The Final Four had suffered two losses during the season to each of the two top-ranked teams in the season final standings. However, in true champion form, they rose to the occasion in the championship competition and defeated both teams to take the gold medal as the regional champions. No state championship was held for the 3.5 Quad Men’s Doubles 70 plus flight.

A big congratulations goes out to the 22 SPA players on those teams as true champions. The SPA board of directors is also grateful and congratulates the over 100 players who worked hard this season to represent our club in the APPL southern region, and to support people who provided a way through APPL for SPA members to improve their skills and facilitate fun and spirited competition.

Well done, SPA!