Line Dance Club Is for Everyone

Dale Dillon Lips

Think line dancing is only for country-western bars? Think again. Line dancing has become a global phenomenon, including TikTok-trending teens to active retirees. In today’s dance events and here in SaddleBrooke, you’re far more likely to see sneakers and casual wear than spurs and cowboy hats.

One of the best things about line dancing is the variety of music and steps. Since the 1970s, choreography has expanded far beyond country roots to include:

* Pop & Rock: from ’90s nostalgia like the Macarena to modern hits by Sabrina Carpenter and Pitbull.

* R&B and Hip-Hop: decades-long staples like the Cupid Shuffle, Electric Slide, and ChaCha Slide.

* Latin and Disco: including salsa, tango, disco, and reggae rhythms.

Line dancing’s youth and multi-genre revitalization is fueled largely by viral social media challenges, creating a rare intergenerational bridge. It is one of the few activities where an 18-year-old and an 80-year-old can share the same floor. As the saying goes: “If you can walk, you can line dance.” Because each dance has a standardized set of steps, a dancer who learns a routine can join in at any dance anywhere. The dance programs here in SaddleBrooke exemplify this variety and enthusiasm!

SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club Social Events

On March 17, the SaddleBrooke line dance club gathered for a St. Paddy’s Day luncheon at the home of Kathy Stokes. Thank you Kathy! Green was the dominant theme—both in the lush surroundings of her many plants and the festive attire of the members! Thank you to the incredible hard-working social committee, consisting of Julie Kalar, Chelsy Brougher, and Mary Arrey, for a phenomenal job with seating arrangements and the buffet lunch.

The next social event was the Spring Social on May 6. For details, go to the home page of www.saddlebrookelinedance.club.

Want to Join the Fun?

The SaddleBrooke line dance club invites newcomers to experience line dancing firsthand.

* Free Trial: Register for a free workshop at www.saddlebrookelinedance.club. After that, the annual dues are $25.

* New Sessions: New workshops begin the first week of every quarter.

* Upcoming Date: The next session kicks off Wednesday, July 1, at 8 a.m. Make sure you have registered!