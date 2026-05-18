Gadabouts Visit Horse Sanctuary

Andrea Waterhouse

On April 4, members of the SaddleBrooke Gadabout group visited Jumping Jack Ranch which is the home of the Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary, a non-profit ranch just south of Green Valley and Tucson. Its mission is to rescue equines from neglect, abuse, abandonment and slaughter. Additionally, they rehabilitate, adopt and/or provide a safe and loving sanctuary to those equines who need a forever home.

The facility, home to about 65 rescued horses, donkeys, and other equines, offered a firsthand look at the work involved in rehabilitating these animals that have been neglected, abandoned, or abused.

Founded in 2004 by Karen Pomroy, Equine Voices began as a response to the treatment of mares used in the production of Premarin, a hormone replacement drug. Many of the foals born in that system were considered by-products and often sent to auction or slaughter. Pomroy established the sanctuary to provide a safe alternative. The organization received its 501(c)(3) status in 2005 and has since rescued hundreds of animals from difficult circumstances, including neglect cases and slaughter pipelines.

Among its earliest rescues was a foal named Gulliver, who became a lasting symbol of the sanctuary’s mission to advocate for animals without a voice.

During the visit, Gadabout members toured the ranch, walking through paddocks and shaded shelters while learning about the individual histories of the animals. We learned that many of the equines are not adoptable due to age, medical conditions, or past trauma. Instead, they remain at the sanctuary for lifelong care, supported by staff and volunteers focused on both physical recovery and behavioral trust.

We also noted the calm and clean environment and were told of the progress many animals have made. Horses and donkeys that once showed signs of fear are now relaxed and responsive, reflecting the consistency of care they receive.

Equine Voices operates primarily through donations, with ongoing expenses that include feed, veterinary services, and hoof care. The scale of maintaining a sanctuary for large animals makes community support essential to its continued operation.

For the SaddleBrooke group, the trip provided both education and perspective. The visit highlighted the challenges facing unwanted equines, as well as the impact a dedicated rescue organization can have over time.

If you are interested in touring, volunteering, or donating money to help this facility, go to equinevoices.org/ for more information. They can be reached by going to Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary, P.O. Box 1685, Green Valley, AZ 85622. The Sanctuary may be reached via email at info@equinevoices.org or by calling 520–398-2814. Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) organization. All donations are tax deductible. Their Tax ID # is 74-3127794. Donations may be made via their website at equinevoices.networkforgood.com/projects/127742-one-time-donations.