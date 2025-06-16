Woodworking and Finishing

Bob Hutton

Refinishing, if done in a sloppy manner, is a mess. But done with a planned, professional approach, it is magnificent. The SaddleBrooke Woodworkers Club has classes from time to time, and in June they are having a series of three Saturday classes on finishing—not slapping on some urethane. This is museum-quality finishing taught by an artisan who has items he has constructed and finished in many collections. This is available to any SaddleBrooke resident. As usual, you don’t have to be a member of our club. Classes will be repeated in the fall due to demand.

The Woodworkers Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. in the Saguaro Room. For more information, email sb.wood.workers@gmail.com. The contact button on our website is under construction.