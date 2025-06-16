WOOO’s Changing of the Guard

Dee Berisha

The semi-annual membership meeting and potluck for Women On Our Own (WOOO) was held on April 26 at the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center. Approximately 45 members attended and enjoyed a lavish dinner while catching up with friends and welcoming new members to SaddleBrooke and to WOOO. This particular meeting was also tasked with electing and installing the new WOOO board, an event that takes place every two years.

WOOO began in SaddleBrooke over 20 years ago and was known as On Our Own, with the requirement that a member be single and not in a committed relationship. Several SaddleBrooke men were part of the early membership, but over the first years of On Our Own, the membership reflected only women, and the new name of Women On Our Own was taken, welcoming all single SaddleBrooke women not in a committed relationship, as well as women who are caregivers to a spouse or partner in long-term care.

With a membership of approximately 150 ladies, WOOO offers opportunities for support and friendship building through a large offering of events. These include the following:

Dining: First Saturday Happy Hour, second Saturday dining in the SaddleBrooke area, third Saturday Dine-Around Tucson, fourth Saturday potluck at a member’s home, ethnic dining each month, holiday dinners, wine tasting

Activities: Day trips, WOOO Walkers, Book Club, Movie Night, pickleball

Games: Mah Jongg, games of choice, Progressive Hand and Foot, bridge, Mexican Train

Members are encouraged to introduce new activities to the membership.

For more information or to receive a membership form, please contact our new WOOO president Debbie Flato at deblynn50@gmail.com or 520-818-2904. Our dues are $10 per year.