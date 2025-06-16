Bob Hutton

Many times, things fail prematurely, perhaps through no fault of our own. Here in SaddleBrooke, we have a group that helps with some of those failures.

The Woodworkers Club takes requests for repairs to furniture and other items. Some are of great value to their owner, perhaps sentimental only, but value nonetheless. We’re interested in helping our neighbors. It’s as simple as that.

The Woodworkers Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. in the Saguaro Room. For more information, email sb.wood.workers@gmail.com. The contact button on our website is under construction.