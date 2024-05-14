Visit an Audiologist First and a June Convention

Tim Gaule

I am a member of the SaddleBrooke Hearing Discussion Group. Our group meets at 10 a.m. on the second Friday of every month in the Sonoran Room at the MountainView Clubhouse. In this month’s article I would like to recommend that if you are experiencing hearing loss, your first step should be to make an appointment with an audiologist. While I have my favorite audiologist, as do other members of our group, I don’t plan to recommend a specific audiologist in this article. I would also suggest that you consider attending the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) convention in Phoenix from June 26 through 29. I will have more on that topic later.

At our meetings we oftentimes have attendees tell us that they have purchased their hearing aids from vendors such as Costco, Miracle Ear, or Sam’s, as opposed to purchasing through an audiologist. These vendors can be a practical and lower–cost option for someone with mild to moderate hearing loss.

However, these vendors typically don’t have audiologists on staff. My understanding is that they are typically staffed by licensed hearing aid specialists. In addition, in some instances, you won’t necessarily be seen by the same person on a follow-up visit. Unlike audiologists, hearing aid specialists aren’t required to have an advanced degree in audiology and have significantly less training. A doctor of audiology degree requires four additional years of education and training beyond a bachelor’s degree.

An audiologist can not only test your hearing, but they can also explain treatment options. They can evaluate if you would benefit from hearing aids. They can recommend other assistive devices, such as TV streamers. In addition, they can test you for tinnitus and counsel you on ways to adjust to your hearing loss.

I believe that if you have a severe or profound hearing loss, you should first seek out an audiologist and an ENT to get a complete diagnosis of your condition. My hearing loss is due to Ménière’s disease. Besides the significant hearing loss, I was experiencing severe vertigo and balance issues. I needed to be treated by both a doctor and an audiologist familiar with my condition. In that case, a hearing specialist wasn’t an option for me.

As I mentioned earlier, there is an HLAA convention in late June. Information can be found at www.hearingloss.org/programs-events/hlaa-2024-convention. The convention will be at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass. HLAA employs real-time captioning in addition to hearing loops in all rooms. Sessions will cover a variety of topics including:

• Hearing Aids and Cochlear Implants Can Improve Your Quality of Life

• Why Is It So Hard to Treat Sensorineural Hearing Loss?

• Embracing Auracast: A Catalyst for Expanding Hearing Accessibility

• Why Best Practices Matter More than the Best Hearing Aids

My contact email is [email protected].