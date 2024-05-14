Verde Sputters and Tri-Community Food Bank Donations

BK Koch

At the February luncheon, the committee hosting the luncheon donated a big share of their budget to the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) in Mammoth. They created Valentine’s bags to give to middle school girls, which included emery boards, combs, lotion, soap, books, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. On Feb. 8 Marilyn Palatas and Sue Ryan delivered the bags to TCFB for them to distribute to the schoolgirls.

On Feb. 26 the lovely Sputters brought donations to Monday’s putting, which included such items as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, personal feminine supplies, nice-smelling body powder/spray, soap, and anything one would think a teenage lady would like. Giving to those less fortunate is a kind and honorable action, and we are so lucky to be able to give this small token. Marilyn Palatas and Lydia O’Connor delivered our donations to TCFB on Feb. 28.

Verde Sputters will be making this a recurring event. I am proud to belong to this wonderful group of ladies who make up the Verde Sputters.