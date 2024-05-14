Recognizing Our Library Volunteers with 20+ Years of Service!

Sharon Scanlan

Shortly after SaddleBrooke opened, almost 35 years ago, several forward-thinking volunteers started our first library! Today there are three libraries, which have become one of SaddleBrooke’s highest-rated amenities—lending more than 50,000 books and DVDs a year!

Most of our volunteers are “aspirational librarians” who love books and enjoy our patrons! Recently, at our annual Friends of the SaddleBrooke Libraries Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon, we recognized eight amazing women with a beautiful crystal award for more than 20 years of service.

Margaret Betanzos is in her 28th year as a volunteer at SaddleBrooke One! Margaret began volunteering shortly after they moved here from Laguna Niguel, Calif. She buys fiction for SaddleBrooke One and writes a monthly column for The Communicator magazine. She prefers to read nonfiction, and her current favorite is First to the Front.

Bernice Christian, who has 27 years, is the co-manager of Cholla Library. Originally from St. Paul, she moved here from upstate New York. Bernice was a registered nurse and loves to read. She advocates for the accessible library offerings at Cholla (MountainView). Her favorite authors are Louise Penny and Donna Leon.

Claire Mather celebrates 25 years of service! She is from Clinton, Mass., but has lived in many states. Claire had a rewarding career as a licensed physical therapist. Today, volunteering at DesertView has become the most important aspect of living in SaddleBrooke, because she has met lifelong friends among the volunteers and patrons. Her favorite author is Daniel Silva.

Bente Fongemie is from Copenhagen and spent her career with Scandinavian Airlines in data processing. She loves volunteering at the SaddleBrooke One Library. Bente has been there for the last 22 years and hopes to continue for many more! She enjoys reading nonfiction about many subjects.

Terri Ayer, at SaddleBrooke One, was a registered nurse in health care management. She lived in many places, growing up in a military family and with her husband in the Air Force. She started 22 years ago and still volunteers because she loves reading and being around books and readers. Her favorite author is Kristin Hannah.

Pat Schweighardt has volunteered for 22 years at both libraries. Her background is working with guidance counselors. Now she loves guiding and working with our patrons! C.J. Box is a favorite author, and she loved Where the Crawdads Sing.

Ann Coziahr finds volunteering at DesertView fun and fulfilling because of our patrons and volunteers. She is originally from Dundee, Ill., and her husband was in the Air Force. Ann moved from Silver Spring, Md., and began volunteering in 2003. She enjoys Louise Penny but looks forward to recommendations from our patrons!

Our director Janet Fabio has her master’s degree in library science and began volunteering when they moved here from St. Paul in 2003. She worked in library management for more than 30 years in Minneapolis. Janet believes we have the best team of volunteers and managers she has ever worked with! Libraries are her lifelong passion, and volunteering is an opportunity to use her knowledge and experience to help us improve. She enjoys hearing from residents about how much they appreciate what we do. Box, Baldacci, and Jance, as well as lesser-known authors and nonfiction, are her favorites.

These volunteers are incredibly dedicated, proud, and passionate about the important service we provide to our community! Thanks to all of them for almost 200 years of combined service!