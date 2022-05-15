Unit Happenings

Unit 5 Putting and Lasagna Party

Stephanie Cady

On the first Saturday in April, Unit 5 revived its annual Putting Tournament and RoadRunner dinner after a two-year lapse due to COVID. “Regulars” who have attended this in its prior five years were joined by new residents and guests on the SaddleBrooke One putting green. Mixed trios in a “shotgun” format played nine holes each of Best Ball and Alternating Shots. Cash prizes were awarded to the first-place winners, with 42 putts: Greg Diment, John Lohman, and Krista Kunz. Based on a tie-breaker, second place, with 43 putts, went to Brenda Ketner, Dick Kreutzen, and Terry Wadsworth. Third place was achieved by Dean Werstler, Bill Muto, and Stephanie Cady, also with 43 putts.

Drinks and a full lasagna dinner followed in the RoadRunner Grill, providing a social opportunity for everyone to reconnect and meet new neighbors. Everyone agreed it’s great to be getting back out there again! The Unit’s next event will be Bocce Ball followed by Happy Hour on May 6.

Unit 9 Happy Hour

Unit 9 has a monthly Happy Hour at the Vistas restaurant that is a great time to meet new people while dining and having a drink or two. We meet on the third Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. All Unit 9 residents are encouraged to attend.

Unit 17 Spring Fling

Barbara Barr

Unit 17 held its annual Spring Fling at the Activity Center on Sunday, April 24. This is the Unit’s biggest event of the year, and the Social Committee spent months in preparation. Under the leadership of Brenda Seaman, members of the committee included Barbara Barr, Arlene Desjardins, David Dodd, Shirley Dunbar, Faith Fromson, Robyn Gearhart, Linda Gray, Jake Jacobson, Patrick Polencheck, and Betty Weller.

The decorations were over the top. Under the leadership of Faith Fromson, the Activity Center never looked more festive. Faith made beautiful table decorations, and Corky Bosch sewed special pockets to hold silverware. Robyn Gearhart, Brenda Seaman, and Betty Weller helped to stuff the pockets with plasticware and napkins.

It was a perfect evening for chili, and Unit 17 had so many varieties. Robyn Gearhart treated us to her amazing chicken chili, while Linda Gray shared her incredible turkey chili. And then there were outstanding beef chili offerings from Patrick Polencheck and Betty Weller. Brenda Seaman made sure we all had every kind of topping for our chili.

There was also an incredible baked potato bar. Brenda Seaman and Betty Waller baked up over 80 potatoes for the occasion. And, of course, Brenda Seaman made sure we had every kind of topping imaginable. What a feast!

Linda Gray gets an A+ for thinking on her feet. When the stores were out of coleslaw (thank you, pandemic), she made sure we had an excellent choice of salads. From Caesar salad to garden salad and a selection of dressings.

Some of our Unit 17 guys took care of all the beverages. From an array of soft drinks and popular beers to water, we had it all. Thanks to Patrick Polencheck, Mel Todd, and Tom Christian for keeping us happy and hydrated.

This incredible meal was topped off by ice cream cups and the amazing offerings from the Stoney Flower Bakers. Our own Stoney Flower Bakers are famous for their delectable treats. This year’s offerings included Million Dollar cookies, M&M cookies, Happy Face sugar cookies, and even homemade mini donuts. The Stoney Flower Bakers include Corky Bosch, Faith Fromson, Nancy Harling, and Joyce Wantuck. In addition, a special thank you goes out to Robyn Gearhart for getting all the ice cream cups.

Perhaps the highlight of the evening was “Magic Ken” who entertained us after dinner. SaddleBrooke’s own Kenneth Mariah is known for his magic shows for parties and meetings. “Magic Ken” got many Unit 17 members involved in the magic as we all laughed along in amazement.

As everyone pitched in to clean up the Activity Center, we had great fun talking about our next events. Cinco de Mayo was held at the home of Mike and Shirley Dunbar. In June, Faith Fromson will host our annual Salad and Dessert Supper.

BrookeWorm Book Club of Unit 21 Hosts Author

Cheryl Fay

The BrookeWorm Book Club of Unit 21 had a special guest author at their April meeting. Kim Fay’s latest novel, Love & Saffron, was released in February and was an instant national bestseller and the month’s #1 Indie Next Pick. It has enjoyed being on the bestsellers lists in the Los Angeles Times, The Seattle Times, and the San Francisco Chronicle.

After a short bio, Kim started the evening by describing how and why this book was written, giving the pandemic and lockdown in California much credit—she began writing it as a gift for two friends. Called “a balm for the soul” by many reviews and blurbs from other authors, Love & Saffron takes place in the early 1960s in the form of letters between two women, 27-year-old Joan in Los Angeles and 59-year-old Imogen in Washington State. A budding newspaper food writer, Joan writes a fan letter to Imogen for her articles in Northwest Home and Life magazines. Imogen answers, and this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship that sustains the women through many ups and downs in their personal lives, as well as historical moments such as the Kennedy assassination. This offered an opportunity for a lively discussion about friendship, kindness, love, and loss.

Fortunately, access to this busy author was easier than you many think. Kim is the daughter of Unit 21 SaddleBrookers Jerry and Cheryl Fay. The evening was enjoyed by all.

Unit 27 Activities

Sue Case

Mother Nature smiled on Linda and Ron Bouchard the evening of March 26 when they hosted the monthly Snack and Chat. The nice weather brought out a great number of Unit residents who were able to spend the evening inside and out. The food was ample, and the small group conversations were lively. A highlight was the arrival of close neighbor Don Stoebner, with help from his son. Don doesn’t get out much anymore, but host Ron said he told Don that “he had better show up!” Friendly persuasion? Whatever works, as the other attendees were delighted to see and talk to Don.

The very windy conditions that greeted the Unit 27 golfers and putters on April 11 at the MountainView golf course did not prevent the players from having a great time at the last golf mixer/scramble of the season. The strong winds had a definite effect on play, leading to some wacky results. The team of Jan Talbot, Suzan Carter, Joe Dolejs, Rick Cole, and Doug Drake took first place with a score of 33, edging out the team of Eileen Depka, PJ Turner, Jane Zielske, Dick Schommer, and Dan Weiler. Both teams had the same score, and the winning team had to be decided by who had the lower score on the highest handicap hole (number 2). Various prizes were awarded, but the Shot of the Day award went to Evelyn Schommer who edged out her husband Dick Schommer by sinking a very long, curving birdie putt. Well done, Evelyn! The post-golf party and award ceremony was held at Anne and Phil Doyle’s house, with much comradery and recollections of the tournament. The fall schedule has been set, and those interested may contact Phil Doyle. Other units interested in setting up similar mixer/scrambles should contact Mike Karpe at the MountainView Pro Shop.

The (pre-pandemic) annual Block Party was revived on Saturday, April 23, and those attending declared it a rousing success! Eileen and Jeff Depka and Marty and Glenn Fisher put on a low-key but fun and entertaining event. Although they were not in attendance, Anne and Phil Doyle donated the use of their driveway and electricity for the sound system. Kathy Sanchez organized the very popular Golf Cart Parade, with a prize for the Best Decorated, which was won by Jeff and Eileen Depka, an educational consultant, whose floral décor theme was teachers who encourage their students to bloom. Janet Drake organized the games, along with 25 volunteers. It does take a village! And, of course, we can’t forget the Dolejs family who made and served margaritas from their (in)famous homemade margarita machine—the hit of the party, no doubt.

Dinner, catered by Mama’s Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue, was tasty and filling. As soon as dinner was served, the noise level dropped sufficiently to allow for a rousing game of Team Trivia, with various tables of attendees competing against each other. The Weiler, Field/Spande, and Sanchez table made up the winning team.

In addition to the Golf Cart and Team Trivia awards, the following won prizes for the games: Trash Can Basketball: Fira Stout; Frisbee Target Toss: Mary Clark; Cornhole Challenge: Doug Drake; Nerf Target Shoot: Karen Erickson; Putting Challenge: Dan Weiler; and Flamingo Ring Toss: Dan Weiler.

In addition to those who received prizes for winning competitive events, every one of the happy attendees—74 in all—took home a prize flashlight—a useful memento for a memorable day.

The Preserve Goes Trippin’

Bonnie Barazani

Tim Gaule, a Unit 42 resident, organized a fabulous “day trip” on a beautiful (no wind) Saturday in April. The chartered bus took a two-hour scenic ride, arriving at the Dolly Steamboat dock at Tortilla Flat, where all 56 Preserve passengers climbed aboard for a one-and-a-half-hour cruise around Canyon Lake. Desert plants, wildlife (including a bald eagle), and amazing rock and cliff formations were enjoyed by all. The cruise ended, but not the fun, as everyone enjoyed a meal at the Well Done Café, just a stone’s throw from the dock. Needless to say, after returning to SaddleBrooke at 8 p.m., everyone was ready to turn in and turn out the lights.

Social Activities Are Heating Up in Unit 46!

On Wednesday, March 16, 31 of the Diva Ladies from Unit 46 had a guided tour of the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Michelle Conklin, Botanical Gardens executive director, led the tour. The Botanical Gardens is such a beautiful and peaceful place! The plant selection is wonderful, and the grounds are perfect for strolling and admiring.

There is artwork sprinkled in nooks and crannies, and benches with tiled artwork offer a place to sit and enjoy the gardens. A butterfly exhibit is housed in a tropical greenhouse with butterflies fluttering about, landing on plants and people alike.

The icing on the cake was the delicious lunch the Botanical Gardens provided in their private dining room. The food presentation was beautiful and enjoyed by all.

Our special thanks to Josie Heyl who is a member of the Botanical Gardens Seasonal Advisory Board and arranged this special day for us.

The March appetizer party was held at the home of Phil Cohen and Deedee Bruster on March 24. An unusually warm evening made the hosts’ beautiful back patio even more enjoyable. Forty-two Unit 46 residents and guests attended and had a wonderful time.

Unit 46 has wrapped up its Food Drive for SaddleBrooke Community Outreach. Unit Captain Gary Adams reported that $6,660 was donated.