Register Now for Next Art and Wine Event

Connie Kotke, Publicity Chair

The next popular Art & Wine Event, sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild, is set for Wednesday, June 29, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Activity Center in SaddleBrooke One. Join us to complete a patriotic painting just in time for the 4th of July holiday—while enjoying a sack supper and sipping on wine or water.

Here’s what you can expect on arrival: a lively room filled with your friends and neighbors, piano music in the background, a relaxing glass of wine from the “bar,” and a chance to mingle and chat before finding your favorite seat. As you finish eating, don your apron and study the pencil drawing on the canvas. A tray of acrylic paints appears, and off you go with step-by-step instructions.

For just $45 per person, you’ll get an enjoyable evening, which includes your art supplies, an apron, food, and two glasses of wine. The instructor and several guild helpers will guide you every step of the way to make sure you have a fun and memorable experience.

Art & Wine Events fill up fast, so register today by visiting our website www.saddlebrookefinearts.org. And don’t forget to check out our summer art classes held in the Topaz Room at the Arts & Crafts Center at MountainView Clubhouse.