Mary Jane Wilson

A little planning goes a long way! Many SaddleBrooke gardeners are now reaping the rewards from planning their summer garden. Have you been longing for freshly picked tomatoes or bright, summer color in your garden? Wouldn’t it be helpful to know someone with a garden who could help you? The new SaddleBrooke Gardening Club (SBGC) is finished with our initial planning and is ready to be an active network of SaddleBrooke gardeners helping fellow gardening members. Everyone, regardless of their types of gardening interest or experience, can enjoy both the social and gardening aspects of our club. Although the original plans for the club were to focus on “food and flowers,” many of the new members wanted an all-inclusive club with no exceptions. So now, no matter what you like to grow, the SBGC is here for you. Everything from A to Z, apples to zucchini, cacti and succulents, veggies and herbs, citrus and all fruit-bearing trees, flowers of all kinds, indoor and outdoor—you name it—you’ll find someone who shares the same gardening interest in this new club. Regardless of your experience, it doesn’t matter if you’ve been gardening for 50 years or just started your first tomato plant this spring. Small garden or large, in pots or in-ground, this is a place for you to learn from other SaddleBrooke residents and share your gardening accomplishments and challenges. You’ll find a friend and have a fun time in the new SaddleBrooke Gardening Club.

Plan now to join the SBGC to learn from and socialize with other SaddleBrooke members who enjoy gardening and sharing their Arizona gardening experiences. Now is the time for members to share what they want from the club and how they might contribute to the success of this new venture. Once you are on the active roster, you will automatically receive all the club news and invitations to club events.

To have your name added to the roster of the new SaddleBrooke Gardening Club, send an email to [email protected]. The SBGC Board members have been hard at work incorporating the ideas from the first May new member meetings into our club business plan. This new club will reinvigorate your enthusiasm for gardening and make you a much more successful Arizona gardener. Come see the results at our first general membership meeting. The launch of the SBGC is scheduled for July 17 at 3 p.m. in the MountainView ballroom, so keep your eyes open for the details posted on Saddlebrooke.groups.io. An email will be sent to all club members on the current active roster with the meeting announcement details.