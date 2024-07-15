SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings’ Busy Summer

Dawn A. Walker

It’s music as usual for the SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings (SBWS) this summer. Weekly rehearsals continue in preparation for two upcoming performances, even with the departure of winter members. The ensemble welcomes summer participants on break from other ensembles or schools.

On July 21 the group is collaborating with the Tucson New Horizons Band. New Horizons music programs provide entry points to music-making for adults, including those with no musical experience at all, and also those who were active in school music programs but have been inactive for a long period. At our joint concert, each band will play two pieces on their own, then the bands will combine and play two pieces together.

When: Sunday, July 21, at 3:30 p.m.

Where: University of Arizona Crowder Hall

The concert is free, and there is free campus parking on weekends.

Our Fall Concert will be on Sept. 28 at DesertView Performing Arts Center. We will be performing “Century Overture,” a piece commissioned in honor of SBWS trumpeter John Reitz who turns 100 in August. The piece is inspired by musical references from the year John was born. Other pieces on the program include “My Romance,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Fanfare for the Common Man,” “Porgy and Bess,” and more. And, of course, our popular music director Jesus Jacquez will be conducting!

Tickets are now on sale at DVPAC.net.

tucsonnewhorizons.wordpress.com

saddlebrookewindsandstrings.org