Health Fair 2024: The 25th Anniversary

Ron Andrea

The 2024 Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at the MountainView clubhouse.

This year’s Health Fair is special, as it marks the silver anniversary (25 years) of Health Fairs in SaddleBrooke. In 1997 Ed Robson recommended to the SaddleBrooke One Board that a Health and Wellness Committee be formed. Dolores Robu chaired that committee, and the group developed the idea of a monthly Health Night Out and an annual Health Fair.

The first Health Fair was held in 1998 at the SaddleBrooke clubhouse. A small number of health care providers were represented, and the event was very well received by the community. Each year the event grew in size and scope. In 2010 the Health and Wellness Committee turned the event over to a dedicated planning group of seven who formally incorporated the group into a 501(c)(4) charitable organization. This group organized and worked as volunteer teams to plan and manage the increasingly large event. Eventually, the Health Fair expanded to both clubhouses and provided shuttle buses to transport residents to both venues. In recent years, this proved both unwieldy and unpopular with residents, and the Health Fair is now held only at MountainView with approximately 50 vendors and up to 150 volunteers.

We need volunteers.

SaddleBrooke is known for its volunteer spirit, and we need volunteers. It is a fun experience, and the commitment is light. There is a 90-minute orientation in mid-September, and on the morning of the Health Fair, volunteers are scheduled to work for only 90 minutes. This gives volunteers time to visit the Health Fair, get immunized, obtain free health screenings, and meet with health care providers.

If you have 90 minutes to spare in October, there are openings on several teams. One is sure to fit! If you prefer outdoor work, traffic may be the team for you. If you like to be physically active, set-up or take-down may be a good fit. Greeters and information teams are perfect for meeting people. If you prefer to be seated, collecting surveys may be just the job for you. Not only will you have a good time, but you even get a free Health Fair T-shirt!

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, email [email protected].

See you at the Health Fair!