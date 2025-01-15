Thanks for the Memories!

Barbara Barr Bengen and Patricia Gould

In December of 2018, we started the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke (WIN). Our goal was to begin an organization that offers education from area professionals on a wide range of subjects on health and wellness. We wanted to help members of our community make informed decisions to proactively take charge of their health and wellness goals and well-being. We accomplished this by inviting speakers to the MountainView ballroom and the DesertView Performing Arts Center, as well as through small classes in our homes.

One of our favorite parts of WIN has been our monthly speakers. Our six years began with two speakers from the Dr. A. Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the U of A to help us understand wellness. During our journey, we’ve learned about nutrition, fitness, avoiding toxins, healing modalities, dental options, support for aging in place, and innovations in medicine. We’ve not only offered options to learn about lifestyle changes to help avoid Alzheimer’s and dementia, but we also helped to set up and implement the largest Alzheimer’s study in the U.S. So many great memories!

At this point, we are discontinuing the speakers’ portion of WIN due to issues in scheduling and costs in using facilities. The straw that broke the camel’s back was a $300 fee for our speakers. Some of the doctors don’t mind the fee, but we don’t just have doctors speak. Some of our programs are done by university professors, dietitians, nurses, and others who are knowledgeable about proactive healthcare, integrative medicine, and modalities. WIN has no dues, and all our work is done on a volunteer basis.

We will continue to provide wellness articles to the newspapers and in-home classes, perhaps even Zoom classes. Although we are not quite certain of our future plans, WIN will keep you informed of our wellness resources.

Thank you for joining us on our wellness journey. We learned right along with you! Our speakers’ bureau created learning opportunities as well as wonderful memories! We will miss these monthly information sessions and seeing you all regularly. But we look forward to continuing opportunities to learn about wellness in other ways.

Our January small group classes include:

Zen Meditation (complimentary)

There is an abundance of research on the health benefits of meditation.

Each Friday morning in the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex

8:30 to 9 a.m.: Instruction for new attendees

9 to 10 a.m.: Zen meditation

For information or new member registration, contact [email protected].

For more information or to get on our email distribution list, email [email protected] or call 520-339-7400.