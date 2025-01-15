Donation Helps Food Bank Deliver

Barbara Starrett

The Tri-Community Food Bank has a meals on wheels service. The agency provides food orders to qualified low-income or disabled seniors who reside in the service area of Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, and Aravaipa. Qualified applicants are determined by the Food Bank. Any aid offered is done in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The main address of the Food Bank is 108 Redwood Drive, Mammoth, AZ 85618. The center also serves as a partner agency for other charities and churches in Pinal County. This service provides groceries for disadvantaged clients or newcomers to the area, such as refugees or immigrants. Recently, there has been an increase in the population served.

For more information about the Food Bank, call the main intake line at 520-487-2010.