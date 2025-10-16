SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network – November 2025

Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser Returns! Order Now!

Lisa John

Many people know that SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network provides funds to our rescue organizations and local shelters with your generous donations and through our Fashion Show fundraiser. However, did you know that SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue also has another very important mission? That of rehoming pets both for residents and for animals that have been abandoned here in SaddleBrooke! In these cases, short-term fosters are found and provided with food, bowls, crates, and beds for the length of the animal’s stay. If vet care is needed in order for the animal to be rehomed, we financially make sure that happens. All are rehomed to SaddleBrooke residents who have contacted us looking for a new friend to share their life with.

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue is thrilled to once again hold a pie fundraiser to help us continue to support furry babies. We have bakers excited to make a fresh, homemade pumpkin or apple pie for the low price of $15 just for you! Supplies are limited and are ordered on a first-come, first-served basis. Please call Lisa John at 760-382-5066 to reserve your pie!

Pies will be ready for pick-up on Tuesday, Nov. 25. When you order, Lisa will tell you the pick-up time and place.

Happy Tail: Daisy and Denny

Romayne Trudo

In early August, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) was contacted by neighbors requesting help rehoming two kitties whose owner had passed away. Daisy and Denny are two of the sweetest cats you will ever meet, but no succession plan was in place, so they became orphans.

Caring neighbors Rebecca and Debbie stepped up to care for them until a solution could be found. Fortunately, SBPRN keeps a list of potential adopters and the type of pets they are looking to adopt. Cheri King had contacted us looking for a bonded pair of kitties, preferably seniors. Once again, the stars aligned, and Daisy and Denny became available just as Cheri was looking to adopt. Cheri, a recent widow, was looking for companionship, and these kitties fit the bill perfectly. Daisy is sweet and shy with a loud purr, and Denny talks all the time. He always has a story to share.

We were so lucky to be able to find a home for these 12-year-old kitties. This is not always the case. If you have a cherished pet, please be sure that you also have a bona fide succession plan. Neighbors and friends may say they will take your precious pet should the unthinkable happen, but when the time comes, that’s not always the case. It’s best to make preparations now.

Monthly Pet Donation First Friday Drop-Off

We are now into fall hours. October through April drop-off hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Drop off at the SaddleBrooke One bocce courts, 64500 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85739.

Our various pet charities are always in need and are always thankful for your donations. Please consider dropping off only pet-related items in clean, gently used condition. Items such as pet crates (which are broken down), bowls, towels, and small cat trees under three feet long are accepted. Cash donations are always appreciated. We are a 501(c)(3) organization, so a receipt is available upon request.

We always need pet food. If opened, please label the brand, type of food, and the expiration date.

We cannot accept Poly-fil items such as pillows, as they present a choking hazard. We cannot accept mattress pads, mattress covers, bedspreads, or rubber-backed rugs. We are not accepting sheets or blankets at this time. Any items accepted are at the discretion of the volunteers.

Please do not leave items unless volunteers are present.

Please drive slowly and watch for our volunteers at the cones!

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network thanks you.

Our website is sbpetrescue.org.

Marcy Vernon

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network will have their Fashion Show and Luncheon on Feb. 3 and 4, 2026, in the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse. Last year’s show was a huge success, so put these dates on your calendar. Details as to ticket sales, time, cost, etc., will be forthcoming.

Creating a Legacy to Support Your Favorite Charity Now and in the Future

Marge Boulden

A fun, free, and informative charitable giving seminar will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Get ideas on how you can support your favorite charity. Whether its focus is environmental, health-related, humanitarian, animal welfare, or any cause championed by one of the hundreds of 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, you can create a legacy honoring your or your loved one’s wishes.

The seminar will be on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m. at the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center. It is presented by the nonprofit Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) and hosted by SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network, with wine and light refreshments courtesy of ACF.

For more Information, go to sbpetrescue.org and click on the News tab where you’ll find the details on what we lovingly call “Before You Croak.”

RSVP to SBPRN board member Marge Boulden at mboulden2@icloud.com to secure your spot. Walk-ins are also welcome on a space-available basis.

Note on parking: There is very limited parking at the Activity Center. Do not park on the streets around the Activity Center, or you might get towed! If the lot is full, go back to South Ridgeview Drive and turn right. At the four-way stop sign, turn right onto East SaddleBrooke Blvd. and then make another right at the next stop sign into the large parking lot. Locate the bocce ball courts. Signs point to a walkway at the eastern edge of the parking lot that trails down to the Activity Center.

Happy Tail: Pure Joy

Romayne Trudo

A handsome youngster was found on Lago Del Oro in June. SaddleBrooke residents Julie and Randall Klarkowski offered to foster him while everyone looked for his owner. SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) became responsible for his care while he was being fostered. He was named Curly, and he is approximately two years old and a bundle of love and joy. Unfortunately, his owners were never found after searching for almost two months. To prepare for his future adoption, SBPRN arranged for him to be neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Once available for adoption, there was a great deal of interest in Curly. Interviews and home checks were conducted, and there were many excellent candidates. Ultimately, the perfect home was found for Curly with Sharon and Dick Kreutzen. Being a very active couple, they will help Curly expend much of his exuberant energy daily.

Thank you to everyone who helped this sweet pup and for your interest in giving him a wonderful home here in SaddleBrooke.