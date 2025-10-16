Summer Wrap-Up at Tri-Community Food Bank

Marilee Jensen

The Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) Board is thankful for the many food bank volunteers who continued to provide food and hygiene products to our clients during the summer months. The volunteers delivered food boxes to clients in high temperatures and prepared food boxes without air conditioning when the unit went out in the main building. They also helped save meat and frozen fruit and vegetables when one of our walk-in freezers went out by moving the products to a second freezer. Once the freezer was repaired, they restocked the products.

Volunteers from SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary also continued to assist the food bank by helping to unload the United Food Bank truck and restock the products twice a month. A huge help.

Tri-Community Food Bank is located at 108 W. Redwood Road in Mammoth and serves the communities of Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, Dudleyville, and Aravaipa in the southeastern area of Pinal County. The mailing address is P.O. Box 38, Mammoth, AZ 85618. To reach the food bank, call 520-487-2010 during business hours, Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

TCFB is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization where individuals can receive tax credit for donations using code number 20463.