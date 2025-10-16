Senior Village – November 2025

Judy Simmons Jeff Halpern

Join Senior Village at DesertView Center for Performing Arts for These Upcoming Free Shows

Laura Anderson

Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.

“On a Wonderful Day Like Today,” with Judy Simmons and Jeff Halpern, will be presented on Oct. 21 at 2 pm.

Judy and Jeff began their collaboration in Kansas City in 2019 for the Fringe Festival. Judy is a cabaret extraordinaire–singing, acting, teaching, and directing from Washington, D.C., to Kansas City. She has performed at The Kennedy Center and is a founding member of the DC Cabaret Network. She is a noted cabaret performer who ran a cabaret series at various theaters, teaching and directing. Her teaching career includes American University and the Catholic University. In Kansas, Judy shared her talents at numerous theaters, including Starlight, KC Rep, Quality Hill Playhouse, Musical Theater, Chestnut Fine Arts, Spinning Tree, and more.

Jeff Halpern has been providing private vocal lessons and coaching singers, dancers, and actors in New York City and Kansas for 35 years. He has worked at NYU Tisch School of the Arts Experimental Theater Wing, Barnard College, University of California Graduate Theater, and Trinity Repertory Company. He served as an associate conductor at the Houston Grand Opera and Texas Opera Theater. This dynamic pair has created original cabarets with songs composed by Jeff. His talents reach Broadway, The Kennedy Center, and beyond.

Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

Senior Village is proud to announce Deborah Gryniewicz as our November Music Matinee performer. Deborah’s singing career spans opera, oratorio, off-Broadway in New York, and Philly Pops Orchestra. She is currently the president of the National Association of the Singing Southern Arizona Chapter, with a private voice studio in SaddleBrooke.

Deborah is the pianist and soloist for Catalia First Baptist Church, as well as the founder of Jubilant Voice Ministries. She performs her original “Women of the Bible” programs at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene and holiday concerts for venues such as All Seasons and The Watermark. She currently has four CDs of original music available.

Bring a friend or neighbor to the theater and enjoy the talents of these performers. All shows are free and open to all residents of SaddleBrooke. Performances begin at 2 p.m.

Senior Village Celebrates Members’ Summer Birthdays

Laura Anderson

Members of Senior Village gathered at the SaddleBrooke One Arts and Crafts Room for an enjoyable afternoon celebrating those members with birthdays in July or August. Twenty-nine members shared their tips for longevity with the volunteers from the Fun with Friends Team.

This gathering was hosted by volunteers Karen Gray and Linda Stillwell. Marcia Kovac, Mona Sullivan, and Debbie McGeehan coordinated the afternoon. Karen Gille played the ukulele, and Susie Paine accompanied her as a singer. They shared sheet music for all to sing along. Senior Village volunteers Louise O’Donald and Karen Schroeder baked lemon cupcakes and lemon bars, which were a delicious and refreshing treat on a warm day.

The members recalled how they found SaddleBrooke and how long they have enjoyed the community. The funny story of the day was from a gentleman who was looking for a home with his wife. When they found themselves a bit lost ,a woman came outside in her “pink” bathrobe to inquire if they needed assistance. After explaining their desire to find a home in the area, she invited them inside, sharing, “My house will be going up for sale!” All things happened for a reason, and they bought her house.

Rosalie Forgues told the group how grateful she was for the Senior Village Forms and Documents Team who helped her “get her ducks in order” after losing her husband. She now has homework to do!

Billy Price won the ball toss game, and the party ended with a couple of rounds of Bingo.

Senior Village to Host Open House and Kick Off 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Laura Anderson

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is excited to invite the community to a special Open House on Friday, Nov. 7, in our office at 16460 N. Oracle Road. The Open House is a kick-off to the celebration of 10 years of service to SaddleBrooke. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all SaddleBrooke residents, members, volunteers, and friends of Senior Village. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day.

The Open House marks the kick-off of the organization’s 10th anniversary celebration. Over the past decade, Senior Village has become a vital part of the SaddleBrooke community, offering services that help residents age in place with confidence, dignity, and connection.

A quilt made with loving hands will be presented to Senior Village in appreciation for the organization’s participation in the annual Quilts of Valor event. This patriotic-themed quilt will be on display throughout the Open House and will hang in the lobby of the Senior Village office. The SaddleBrooke Quilters celebrate their own milestone—their fifth anniversary. The group has brought creativity, comfort, and community to SaddleBrooke through their dedication to quilting and outreach.

All are welcome to stop by, enjoy refreshments, connect with fellow residents, and celebrate the achievements and partnerships that make SaddleBrooke a unique and caring community. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or new to Senior Village, this is a great opportunity to learn more about the organization’s mission and future plans.

For more information, contact the Senior Village office or visit our website at SeniorVillage.org.

Fear Turned to Focus by Calling Senior Village

Stephanie Thomas

Panic. Full-on, total panic. The kind that makes your heart skip a beat. The kind that puts your life on hold. These were the emotions that assaulted Connie Wortman when she learned that she needed heart surgery and that it couldn’t be put off.

After the initial shock, Connie’s thoughts turned to, “Am I prepared?” “Do I have my affairs in order?” Unfortunately, the answer was “no.” She realized that “I wanted to go through my estate documents, but I had all these papers and files.”

The first thing she did was to dig out legal documents, her insurance policy, and her healthcare directive. The second thing was that she called Senior Village and asked for a home visit from the Forms and Documents Team.

Connie moved quickly. “Circumstances do change in our lives, and all of a sudden, I’m realizing that there are things I need to change in my will and trust.”

With papers and folders covering her dining table, Connie and two Forms and Documents volunteer advocates started the task of organizing the paperwork into manageable piles. On the next visit, the advocates reviewed the Planning Ahead handbook with Connie to help her understand what legal and financial matters had to be updated and signed.

Once focused, Connie began to feel that these tasks were manageable with the help of the Forms and Documents advocates. By asking questions, the advocates were able to focus Connie on organizing her documents step by step to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

Connie needed to reconsider whom to name for the Personal Representative of her will, the executor of her revocable living trust, and agents to make her healthcare decisions if she could not speak for herself. In addition, she had to confirm the beneficiaries of her annuity to make sure those names were current. A final detail was to call Senior Village and make an appointment to have her long-term insurance policy reviewed.

Since her trust entailed special circumstances, the Forms and Documents advocates provided information on the role of a fiduciary to handle ongoing management of her trust. The advocates also alerted her to the fact that meeting with an attorney could mean waiting months for an appointment. Fortunately, she was able to arrange an appointment quickly.

Connie’s story does have a happy ending: The surgery was successful and, as a bonus, she now has her documents organized and estate planning updated.

If you have been putting off these tasks and would like information about estate topics, call Senior Village at 520-314-1042 and ask for the Forms and Documents Team. Volunteer advocates provide basic information but do not give legal advice. Consultation with an estate attorney is recommended.

When the Lights Flicker: A Simple Guide for Handling Electronics After a Power Surge

Seth Rosenblum

While we haven’t experienced monsoons like we used to, it only takes one storm or power surge to wreak havoc with your home’s electronic devices. A lightning strike or power outage can confuse electronic devices. While it can feel overwhelming, there are a few simple steps you can try before calling Senior Village or a professional for help.

Why Electronics Suddenly Stop Working

Electronics like TVs, modems, routers, and cable boxes are sensitive. A power surge (a sudden spike in electricity when power is restored) or the crackle of a lightning strike nearby can temporarily confuse these devices. They “lock up” and stop responding, even though they are not broken.

One of the simplest tricks is what technicians jokingly call the TO-TO method: “turn off, then turn on,” or in some cases, “unplug, then plug back in.”

Simply turn the device off. If it has a power button, switch it to Off. Then unplug the cord. Wait 30 seconds (this resets the device). Next, plug it back in and turn it on.

Often, this alone will bring your TV, computer, modem, or router back to life. Think of it as giving the machine a short nap to recover.

If your internet or TV still won’t work after a storm, try this:

First, unplug the modem (the small box your internet comes through). Then unplug the router (the box that gives you Wi-Fi) and wait 30 seconds. Then plug the modem back in first. Wait until all its lights stop flashing. Then plug the router back in next.

This sequence is important: The modem must wake up before the router can do its job. If your modem/router is one device, follow the TO-TO steps.

To prevent or minimize these problems, consider using a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply). A UPS is like a smart power strip with a backup battery. It protects delicate devices such as computers, TVs, or cable boxes from surges. If the power goes out, the UPS keeps your equipment on for a short while—long enough to shut them down safely.

They’re easy to set up: Just plug your sensitive electronics into the UPS instead of directly into the wall. You can find these on Amazon for $60 and up.

Before You Call for Help

Here’s a quick checklist you can try:

• Is the device plugged in securely? Sometimes cords loosen during a surge.

• Try “TO-TO”: turn off, unplug, wait 30 seconds, and plug back in.

• For internet and TV, reboot the modem first, then the router.

• Check if other outlets have power. Sometimes only part of the house loses electricity.

If you have tried these steps and things still don’t work, it is time to call Senior Village, your cable, internet, or appliance service for help.

Please Join Us for Upcoming Senior Village Events

All dates, times, and locations are subject to change. Visit our website for up-to-date information.

Throughout the year, Senior Village offers an array of opportunities for SaddleBrooke residents to attend free concerts and seminars, socialize, and more. Read on for events and activities coming up in the next few months. For more information, visit www.seniorvillage.org/calendar.

Annual Health Fair

Oct. 18, MountainView Ballroom, 9 a.m. to noon, Free

Senior Village is proud to be a sponsor of the annual Health Fair. Please visit our table and learn about an exciting new program benefiting SaddleBrooke.

October Music Matinee Featuring Judy Simmons and Jeff Halpern

Oct. 21, 2 p.m., DesertView Performing Arts Center, Free

“On a Wonderful Day Like Today” with Judy Simmons and Jeff Halpern

Judy and Jeff began their collaboration in Kansas City in 2019 for the Fringe Festival. Judy is a cabaret extraordinaire— singing, acting, teaching, and directing from Washington, D.C., to Kansas City. She has performed at the Kennedy Center and is a founding member of the DC Cabaret Network.

Jeff Halpern has been providing private vocal lessons and coaching singers, dancers, and actors in New York City and Kansas for 35 years. He conducted at the Houston Grand Opera and Texas Opera Theater. This dynamic pair has created original cabarets with songs composed by Jeff. His talents reach Broadway, the Kennedy Center, and beyond.

Friday Fun Game Day

Oct. 24, 1 to 3 p.m., Senior Village Office, 16460 N. Oracle Road, Free

Looking for a fun and friendly way to spend a Friday afternoon? RSVP to attend our monthly social event Friday Fun with Friends. This free activity is all about enjoying great company and having a fun time together playing cards or board games. We’d love to see you! This event takes place on the fourth Friday of each month. RSVP to Events

@seniorvillage.org. Transportation is available for members.

Men’s Social Hour

Oct. 27, 4 to 6 p.m., Free

New location: SaddleBrooke One Bobcat Room (downstairs)

Unwind and enjoy genuine conversations in a laid-back setting at Men’s Social Hour. At this monthly event, community members gather for some real talk and an opportunity to connect. No need to RSVP. Just show up and be ready to enjoy great company. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax, share experiences, and forge new connections. For more details, contact John O’Brien at john.obrien@seniorvillage.org. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

November Music Matinee Featuring Deborah Gryniewicz

Nov. 6, 2 p.m., DesertView Performing Arts Center, Free

Deborah’s singing career spans opera, oratorio, off-Broadway in New York, and the Philly Pops Orchestra. She is currently the president of the National Association of the Singing Southern Arizona Chapter, with a private voice studio in SaddleBrooke.

Deborah is the pianist and soloist for Catalia First Baptist Church, as well as the founder of Jubilant Voice Ministries. She performs her original “Women of the Bible” programs at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene and holiday concerts for venues such as All Seasons and The Watermark. She currently has four CDs of original music available.

Senior Village Open House

Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All are welcome to come to the Senior Village office at 16460 N. Oracle Road for light refreshments and to socialize with staff, members, volunteers, and friends of Senior Village as we celebrate 10 years of service to the SaddleBrooke community.

Senior Village Volunteer Opportunities

If you are looking for a rewarding way to get involved in your community and give back, look no further than Senior Village. Join our team of 425 dedicated volunteers who proudly live the motto “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” For more information, email Mary Toth, our volunteer coordinator, at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org or call 520-314-1042, press 4.

Learn more about Senior Village and upcoming events online at seniorvillage.org.

Pathfinder and Co-Founder Gary Hammond

Andrea Molberg

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke’s co-founder Gary Hammond is a Senior Village Pathfinder who keeps on contributing. When his co-founder Dick Fleming said, “I have an idea I want to discuss with you,” he got Gary’s attention. The idea was neighbors helping neighbors. Fleming, who unfortunately died six months later, knew that if he wanted to get something done, Gary was the person to call.

A small-town Massachusetts kid, Hammond was lucky enough to attend Andover Phillips Academy and Princeton on full scholarships. Fearing he’d starve if he had to support himself as a chemical engineer, he went on to Harvard Business School then “grew up” at Princeton Applied Research as controller, VP of Finance, VP of Operations, and general manager.

Later, as the general manager of Rossmoor, a New Jersey adult community roughly the same size as SaddleBrooke One, he did a little bit of everything. As Gary puts it, he worked with wonderful, smart people who wanted to do the right thing and helped him do the same.

How did Gary land in SaddleBrooke? Gary and Anne, his wife of 60 years, visited her sister here and agreed, “What’s not to like?” especially after New Jersey winters.

Ten years ago, with a few generous, anonymous donations, Senior Village at SaddleBrooke was launched. Its first service, Going My Way, brought residents to physical therapy. Village membership quickly went from 20 to 80, and in 2016 they celebrated having 100 members.

Gary led Senior Village at SaddleBrooke for over two years. He talks fondly of Senior Village’s power couple Stephanie Thomas and David Loendorf, his successor and a technical “wizard,” as well as Shawne Cryderman, another Pathfinder, who still leads the dispatch team. “We envisioned nothing like today. We didn’t dare to have dreams like that.” Hammond is rightly proud of Senior Village’s amazing response to the COVID-19 threat, with the help of Desert Pharmacy’s Brianne Spaeth.

The way things are going with members, plus Senior Village’s enhanced outreach to the broader community under Linda Hampton, has Gary ecstatic. He describes SaddleBrooke as a self-selected population with many people more than willing and capable to give back to the community. “My baby had lots of aunts and uncles.”

Not only did Hammond help establish this vital organization, he remains actively involved as a Senior Village Pathfinder, continuing to volunteer his time and expertise.

Being of Service Is Easy

Linda Hampton

Would you like to be of service to your community but don’t have a lot of time to give? How about a project that involves only a few hours just once a month, and you can do it in your own unit.

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke organizes the delivery of the Saddlebag Notes newspaper every month, and more help is needed. You could be a hero to your neighbors! The papers are delivered to your door in bundles, and you simply put each paper in a bag and place it on the hook of your neighbors’ mailbox. You don’t even have to keep track of who is traveling or which houses are vacant. Someone else does that for you.

If you are game for a bit more responsibility, three people are needed to deliver the papers to the unit deliverers. SaddleBrooke is divided into five districts, and three district managers are needed to complete the roster.

If your time is really limited but you still want to help, please consider jumping into the pool of substitutes. These critical volunteers are called into action when a regular unit delivery person is unavailable. This doesn’t happen often, but it’s important that we always get the papers delivered.

For information about these opportunities, contact the team leader Barb Leesley at barbara.leesley@seniorvillage.org or 719-207-2485 or Mary Toth at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org.

PS: Most Senior Village volunteers go through an onboarding process but not the delivery volunteers. Being of service is easy!