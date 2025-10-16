Photography Club Announces Fall Programs

Michael Reale

The SaddleBrooke Photography Club kicked off its fall season on Sept. 13 in the Coyote Room with a presentation by professional landscape and wildlife photographer Ian Plant. He shared some of his favorite photos from around the world, as well as some of his top composition techniques for making artistic photographs that get noticed. Ian is the author of the critically acclaimed, bestselling ebook Visual Flow: Mastering the Art of Composition, which is now part of his Ultimate Photography Composition course. His presentation gave us a better understanding of visual design principles, helping us to make compelling photos.

The club’s general meetings are generally held on the second Saturday of the month at 8:30 a.m. in the Coyote Room and are open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Future presentations include the following:

Oct. 25: Street Photography

Nov. 8: Travelogue slideshow

Dec. 13: Astrophotography

The SaddleBrooke Photography Club is a community of photography enthusiasts. We are a friendly, social group whose focus is on helping our members improve their photographic skills, whether you are a beginner or at a more advanced level. We offer educational special interest groups (SIGs), field trips, and mentorships.

Visitors are always welcome, and we look forward to seeing you on Oct. 25.