A Cappella Syndicate Is Coming to SaddleBrooke

Bruce Kistler

The SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus is presenting its 22nd annual concert on Saturday, Oct. 18, in the DesertView Theater at 7 p.m. Our featured guest chorus this year is A Cappella Syndicate. This Phoenix-based chorus formed in 2015 and is still going strong today! We are really pleased to be bringing them to SaddleBrooke for your enjoyment. Both choruses are affiliated with the Barbershop Harmony Society, the national organization that includes more than 700 choruses and 20,000 barbershop singers.

A Cappella Syndicate is a mob of talented men whose harmonies have brought fans to their feet across Arizona and beyond. Under the artistic direction of Gary Steinkamp and Brent Graham, the Syndicate performs a wonderful mix of fun and recognizable songs, both contemporary and traditional. With ear-tickling favorites from The Beach Boys to The Turtles, The Letterman to Lorde, the Syndicate delivers an entertaining and unforgettable experience, serving up heaping helpings of tight harmony—a cappella style.

A Cappella Syndicate is the recipient of numerous awards, including top honors from the A Cappella Music Awards and as nine-time Arizona Chorus Champions of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Their performance will bring you a wonderful evening of entertainment, and they are looking forward to singing for you in SaddleBrooke.

Of course, since the SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus is hosting A Cappella Syndicate, our own Chorus will take the opportunity to share our musical talents with you also! You will hear our small but enthusiastic Chorus blend their voices on such favorites as “Over the Rainbow,” “Blue Skies,” and a Beach Boys medley.

This is a performance you won’t want to miss! Get your tickets now while they are still available at dvpac.net or call 520-818-1000, Ext. 4. For more information about our Chorus or our Oct. 18 performance, or if you are interested in booking the SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus to sing for your event, please contact Bruce Kistler at 520-306-2113 or visit our website at www.saddlebrookebarbershopchorus.org.