Summer Is Winding Down—Time to Start a New Hobby?

Bob Hutton

Yes, most of us have a hard time getting projects done when it’s hot out… or cold, for that matter. We’re an independent sort, aren’t we? But the season will be changing. What better time to discover a worthwhile hobby?

The Silversmithing and Lapidary Club is starting to fill up the calendar with classes, things like Forming a Copper Bowl, Flame Painting, Formed Inlaid Bracelet, and Mountain Range from Slabs.

To begin, you’ll need to take a beginner class, available on request. We’ll get you familiar and feeling safe about using the simple tools, for starters. After that, the world is your oyster, as they say. Come visit us. You don’t need an appointment. The club is well stocked with tools, techniques, and talents, all available to any member on the club days in the Turquoise Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts building. That’s Wednesday and Friday, usually after 9 a.m.

Visit our website www.sslc.club where you’ll find a Request Info button. Please leave your contact info, and we’ll get in touch to help you start on your new journey.

Whatever you choose to do in your endeavors to improve your mind, enjoy!