Jewish Friendship Group of SaddleBrooke—Upcoming Events

Marsha Mantykow

It’s winter, and I am enjoying my boots and jackets. I’m also looking forward to the spring and all the events we have planned.

Ladies Coffee: Tuesday, Feb. 24, at the home of Marcia Gilbert from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please join us for a morning of noshing, laughter, and, most importantly, friendship. RSVP to Marcia by Saturday, Feb. 21, at marciaegilbert@gmail.com. We need volunteers for the rest of the season. If you are willing, please email me at marnes1@comcast.net. These gatherings are casual and a way of us keeping up with each other.

Men’s Dinner: Thursday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the SaddleBrooke One Vistas. If you missed the January dinner, here is another opportunity to enjoy an evening of good food, interesting conversation, and connecting with other members. RSVP to Jeff Luftig by Monday evening Feb. 23, at jeffreyluftig@gmail.com. While we will send out monthly reminders, please put the third Thursday of every month on your calendar.

Dinner and Bingo: Sunday, March 8, at 5 p.m. at SaddleBrooke One. Please join us for a buffet dinner of garden salad, both vegetarian and meat lasagna, and dessert. The cost is $29 per person. We do have a number of cash cards as prizes for our Bingo games. It will be another fun evening of food, friendship, and a little friendly competition. Watch for emails for RSVP instructions.

Second Night Seder: April 2. We are exploring our options to ensure this is a special evening. Information to follow.

Potluck: Tuesday, April 28, at the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center. Comfort foods—those meals that either made a bad day better or made a good day spectacular. It’s time to reach into your memories and find those old recipes. Personally, my eating habits haven’t changed much. I’m still eating my feelings. More information and remainders to come.

Some exciting news: We are in the process of developing a Jewish Friendship Group website. It will give us a new way to share information and communicate. Jeffrey Luftig has graciously volunteered to develop and maintain the website. We hope to announce the launch soon.

As a strictly social club, we are not affiliated with any religious organization. We are the only Jewish group sanctioned by the HOA and whose members are exclusively residents of this community. We welcome all our neighbors to join us.

For any further information about the Jewish Friendship Group or any of our events, please contact our president Sandy Rosen at sandyrosen458458@gmail.com.