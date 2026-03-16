Creativity Unleashed

Creativity might include knowing how to capture the right moment. (Photo by Daniel Lacroix) Photos can show the relationships between people and nature. (Photo by Daniel Lacroix) Nature photography inspires and relaxes. (Photo by Daniel Lacroix)

Terry Heggy

Each of us is blessed with some type of creativity. One of SaddleBrooke’s benefits is that we have abundant opportunities to discover and share our creativity, even if it had been unrecognized in the past. Through social activities and membership in clubs, you can discover and nurture talents you didn’t know you had.

Some folks are lucky, discovering their talents and creative abilities early and then honing those talents throughout life. SaddleBrooke resident Daniel Lacroix is just such a creative dynamo. By embracing creativity throughout his life, Lacroix has found ways to make an impact on people through multiple disciplines.

A member of the SaddleBrooke Photography Club, Lacroix grew up in France where he learned to use film cameras and work in the darkroom. Professionally, he nurtured his creativity by becoming a chef. “When I observe things,” he says, “I scan the scene, and something always catches my attention.” As a photographer, he notices color, light, and shadow and interesting things that are happening. “I do this with cooking, too,” he notes. “When I’m shopping, I’ll see that they have a nice king salmon … and then in the vegetable section, I’ll notice fresh leeks. I’m already creating the dish in my mind, mentally testing the flavors, textures, and appearance. I love creating interesting dishes and can always find new combinations to explore.”

After moving to the USA some 45 years ago, Lacroix lived in Washington, D.C., before moving to St. Louis where he met his wife Lisa. They began visiting SaddleBrooke when her parents moved in and eventually decided to settle here themselves.

After his career as a chef, Lacroix realized that he was missing something. His basic nature includes a need to help people, which he had done by creating meals that brought pleasure to people. He eventually opted to pursue the healing arts to serve in a different way. Studying various healing disciplines, he chose to pursue massage therapy, using his experience and observations about what makes people thrive. Drawing from various disciplines, Lacroix continues to work part time in the healing arts. “I’m inspired by the Eastern approach to healing,” he says, “in particular the Chinese medicine philosophy of the five elements: water, wood, fire, earth, and metal. Photography also has five elements of composition: line, shape, texture, pattern, and color.” By exploring his clients’ relationships with these elements, he customizes his treatment program to fit their nature. Check out his website at www.lacroixphotography.com.

In addition to belonging to the Photography Club, Lacroix also likes to explore with his camera, both in nature and on city streets. With patience to wait for the right moment, he captures fascinating images of people, birds, animals, insects, and landscapes. Lacroix and his wife also enjoy pickleball, table tennis, and ballroom dancing.

Lacroix earned Best in Show recognition at 2025’s Arizona Camera Club Council photo competition. Drop by the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center on Wednesday, April 15, at 4 p.m. for an exhibition of Photography Club members’ submissions. All SaddleBrooke residents are welcome!