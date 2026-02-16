The University of Arizona, Cooperative Extension, Pinal County Southeast Master Gardeners are pleased to invite you to our Community Education Presentation on Wednesday, March 11, at 1 p.m. in the SaddleBrooke Ranch Sol Ballroom, 31143 S. Amenity Drive, Oracle, AZ 85623. Join us for the presentation “Lush and Low-Water Landscapes.”

The Southwest is a unique growing area, presenting numerous challenges: mineral-rich soils, cool winter, hot summers, and voracious wildlife. Our speaker Dr. Jacqueline Soule will discuss a number of low-water plants that will help your landscape look lush and inviting for you but less inviting to hungry wildlife.

Jacqueline Soule is a longtime gardener and award-winning garden writer with 15 books and more than 5,000 articles and columns in national, regional, and local publications. Dr. Soule has degrees from the University of Arizona, Michigan State University, and a PhD in Botany from the University of Texas. Combined with living in Vermont and Pennsylvania, she has gardened in virtually every USDA growing zone.

After the presentation, Dr. Soule will sell and sign her recent gardening books.

Bring your questions! We hope to see you there!

For more information, please visit us at extension.arizona.edu/southeast-pinal-county-master-gardener.