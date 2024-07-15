Genealogy Club’s Summer Schedule

Laurence Edralin

Starting in June, the SaddleBrooke Genealogy Club switched to a workshop environment where members and guests bring their laptops to the sessions. They work with the club’s experienced researchers on their own projects. It can be one-on-one or in small groups learning from club experts working on their own family trees. There will be no meeting in July, as it conflicts with the 4th of July. August and September will be similar workshop sessions. For these summer sessions, we will focus on certain themes and specific interests. As these are announced, details will be entered into the club’s website. The meetings will be at our normal meeting day and time: the first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse. We will return to regular meetings in October when a special trip is planned to the largest genealogy library in Arizona, the West Valley Genealogical Society Library in Youngstown, Ariz. (Sun City). For more information, contact the club at [email protected] or visit the website at sites.google.com/view/saddlebrookeAZgenealogyclub.