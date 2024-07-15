Saturday Night(s) with WOOO

Dee Berisha

Each Saturday of every month will find WOOO (Women On Our Own) ladies enjoying a different dining event. 2nd Saturday Dine-Arounds are coordinated by Pat Rourke, and the venue is always a restaurant that is close to SaddleBrooke. Our June event was held at a WOOO favorite, It’s Greek to Me in Catalina. Attendees filled two tables, and the conversation was enjoyed by everyone. Equally enjoyable was the food and the service. Women On Our Own will be back again!

Many women remember Saturday nights as date night. It is a goal of WOOO to fill our calendars, and especially Saturday nights, with the enjoyable company of our members. Conversation and laughter are contagious, and adding good food and our favorite beverages completes a wonderful evening. Creating support and friendship among single women in SaddleBrooke is the mission of Women On Our Own.

1st Saturdays are WOOO Happy Hours that can be held at any area venue.

2nd Saturdays are WOOO Dine-Arounds near SaddleBrooke.

3rd Saturdays are WOOO Dine-Arounds in Tucson and neighboring cities.

4th Saturdays are WOOO Potlucks at members’ homes with various themes.

WOOO is an organization in SaddleBrooke of approximately 170 women who are single and not in a committed relationship. In addition to dining events, many games such as bridge, Mah Jongg, Progressive Hand & Foot, Mexican Train, and trivia are enjoyed weekly. A monthly breakfast and book club, movie and a dinner, day trips, wine-tasting, and a walking group keep members enjoying events and each other’s company.

If you are a single woman in SaddleBrooke and this organization sounds like something worth exploring, please email or call our president Brenda McBride at [email protected] or 267-968-3894 for further information or to receive a membership form. Our dues are $10 per year.