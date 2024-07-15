Pinal County Sheriff Candidate Talks with Democrats

Karla Trippe

At the June meeting of the SaddleBrooke Democratic Club (SBDC), Pinal County Sheriff candidate Chief Patrick R. Melvin spoke to the club about the requirements for a strong sheriff. “A professional sheriff treats everyone with dignity and respect.” Melvin has served as police chief three times, and his experience shows that accreditation creates a strong department. “I will create a department that is accountable and transparent to citizens and establish an accreditation program similar to those I’ve created as chief of other departments.” Melvin will focus on patrol officers, as he considers them the backbone of a professional organization.

Chief Melvin’s dedication to community service is truly commendable. Having retired from the Phoenix Police Department, he was then hired as Maricopa’s first officer and chief following the city’s incorporation. He also served as police chief of Port Arthur, Texas, and the Salt River Indian Community. His national recognition as a professional law enforcement executive, consultant, certified court mediator, national trainer, and public speaker, coupled with over 38 years of expertise in policy development, organizational effectiveness, and change management, make him a strong candidate for the role of Sheriff.

SBDC members also heard from Francesca Martin with the Keep Arizona Blue student coalition. She discussed the importance of capturing the youth vote in Arizona. Francesco will lead a Zoom meeting later this summer on using social media.

Another speaker was Thomas Carney, the new Regional Organizing Director for the Arizona Coordinated Campaign in Pinal County, who talked about how his group will support Democrat campaign activities.

At our July 9 meeting, Biden/Harris and Melvin signs were available for those who want to show their support. Homeowners can proudly display up to two signs in their yards.

For the July meeting, the Steering Committee created a unique program consisting of speaker training and roundtable discussions on how to speak to your neighbors about Democratic candidates and issues that unite Arizona voters. The club wants to support a healthy dialogue this campaign season.

To learn more about candidates running for office, visit www.saddlebrookedemocrats.org/sbprogress.