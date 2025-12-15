Mary Jo Bellner Swartzberg

Do not look now, but the flu season is inexorably upon us. Time to bulk up on antibacterial solutions/wipes—anything that will be used to remove the unwanted ubiquitous (and dangerous) critters that are everywhere!

So …

If we shake hands, clean your hands, or if we touch a door handle, clean your hands.

But there are many other places where microorganisms lurk. Here are a few scenarios:

Scenario #1

You visit your local grocery store. As you are checking out, the cashier person asks you for your plastic member card—perhaps the kind that hangs on your keychain. She takes the card and swipes it over a magical screen in front of her. Over and over, through the weeks and months, you go to different grocery stores—with the same process. And, essentially, that little plastic card becomes your personal petri dish for germs.

Scenario #2

A long, long time ago there were gas attendants at gas stations. But now, of course, we bear the burden of having to pump our own gas. And, hence, we dutifully use our credit card, then cheerfully unhinge the handle on the gas pump and pump the gas into our tank. Then we replace the handle, as hundreds of others have done over the weeks and months, thereby picking up all of the layers of germs found there.

Scenario #3

Many people get manicures and/or pedicures, which provide a wonderful way to sit back and relax while being pampered. However, nail salons can be dangerous, as they can be a hotbed of bacteria. “… 97% of salon footbaths contain bacteria Mycobacterium fortuitum” (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from a Californian study). Staph and MRSA can also be found in footbaths, while improperly cleaned tools can cause infections.

Scenario #4

After a brutal day on the pickleball court, you look forward to a hot tub visit. Unfortunately, you have no way of knowing that many pathogens are hiding in this area. Especially if a hot tub is inside of a building (and may not be in a well-ventilated space), germs are spread through the waterborne mists or are found around the perimeter of the hot tub. These germs can cause hot tub rash and gastrointestinal problems, among other issues.

Scenario #5

Some people can be downright obsessive-compulsive about washing fresh produce, but this is a good thing! Frankly, all fresh produce (including produce with skins—think avocados) should be washed to remove bacteria, preventing illnesses like E. coli and salmonella. And, according to Angie Murad, a Mayo Clinic dietitian, there’s no need for soap or a special produce wash. Just use cold water, and on tougher fruits and vegetables, a small kitchen brush.

Scenario #6

Let’s all go out to the movies! You purchase a tub of popcorn and a soft drink, head into the theater, sit down, and eat your popcorn—not realizing that you have touched a number of surfaces (including the arm rests) where hundreds have sat before. A recent study determined that there are, on average, 1,864 colonies of bacteria on one cinema seat. While a toilet seat has, on average, around 135 colonies.