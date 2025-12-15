In Passing – December 2025

John Courtney Vaughan

John Courtney Vaughan passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, at age 74. He was born on June 28, 1951, in Chicago, Ill.

He is the beloved husband of Elizabeth Caroline Rathbun and loving father of Alexander Vaughan (Christina) and Caroline Vaughan. He is the grandfather of Henry Vaughan. He is survived by his brother Richard Vaughan.

John graduated from Rockford College with a business major and an economics minor. He worked as a manager of Sears in the automotive department in Oak Park for a few years and then started working for his dad’s advertising agency, Vaughan, Thain and Spencer. John ran the agency for 20 years after his dad died. He was a wonderful writer and extremely talented.

John enjoyed playing volleyball, golf, and baseball and continued when we moved to SaddleBrooke in Tucson, Ariz., in 2014. He enjoyed the ballroom dance club, nature club, pickleball, and long walks in the mountains.

Maureen Benigno

Maureen (Ward) Benigno, aged 81, passed away on Nov. 10, 2025, at SaddleBrooke, Ariz. She was born on Dec. 12, 1943, in New York City to Patrick and Ellen (O’Connell) Ward. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Anthony; their lovely and caring daughters, Helene Benigno and Christine Wade; their granddaughters, Natalie Wade and Vivian Stich, and grandson, Liam Wade; sister-in-law, Linda Ward; nephews, Patrick (Gina) Ward, Matthew Ward, and Rick DeBonis, and nieces, Susan (Charlie) Bevington and Anne (Bill) Dieck; and cousins, Fr. Maurice O’Mahony, Philip Reilly, Marion (Anthony) Bieber, William Lyons, and Daniel (Roonie) Lyons, and many cousins from the Ward and O’Connell families in Ireland. Maureen was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Holly Wade, her brother, Matthew Ward, and her parents.

She was a proud resident of New York until 1999, when she retired to Arizona with her husband, Anthony. She was a 1962 graduate of Aquinas Academy and studied at Queens College. She worked as a project manager and also as a manager of customer relations for American Medical and Life Insurance Company in Long Island, New York, and as an executive secretary at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company’s home office in New York City. Maureen’s first passion was her family. She loved traveling with her husband around the world, going on adventures, golf, tennis, ceramics, Mahjong, Texas Hold’em, and reading historical fiction and graphology.

A memorial service was held at Santa Catalina Catholic Church on Nov. 21, 2025.

Paul Samuel Harrison Paul Samuel Harrison

Paul Samuel Harrison was born in Wyandotte, Mich., on April 21, 1945, to Clyde and Gladys Harrison. He passed away on Nov. 11, 2025.

Paul Harrison Graduated from Wyandotte Theodore Roosevelt High School in June 1963. He worked at Ford Motor Company for a couple of years. He then joined the U.S. Air Force in 1965. He was sent to Wichita Falls in Texas for training. Paul continued to serve in the Michigan National Guard and retired in 1986.

Paul worked for Ford Motor Company for 32 years. He moved to Tucson with his wife Marilyn in 2000.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn Mitchell Harrison. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Rita Ann Harrison.

He is also survived by his sons: Kevin A. Harrison of Michigan, Thomas J. Higgins (Julie) of California, David S. Higgins (Reiko) of Washington. Also survived by brothers Edward Harrison (Ann) of Florida and Dennis (Harrison) of Georgia. Preceded in death by brothers James, Alston, twin sisters Viola and Violet Harrison.

Paul belonged to the American Legion and The Knights of Columbus (he was a 4th degree Knight). He was a devoted member at Santa Catalina Catholic Parish for a number of years. He was also a member of the Royal Lancers Drum and Bugle Corp in his early years in Michigan.

Paul was truly loved by many and had a lot of friends. Doctors and nurses delighted in his humor and friendship. He loved telling golf jokes. Playing golf and softball were a passion for him until he fractured his hip in 2016. Playing cribbage and board games was a total joy to him.

Paul loved his family very dearly and his family adored him.

Charities suggested in Paul’s name: Disabled American Veterans, American Diabetes Association, and Senior Village in SaddleBrooke, Tucson, Ariz.