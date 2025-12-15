Emma, a Little White Dog Who Lives in SaddleBrooke

Hi SaddleBrooke Progress friends! I’m Emma, your cheerful little white dog who loves morning golf course walks, greeting neighbors, and riding through the community in our golf cart. I write this column to share a dog’s-eye view on life here in SaddleBrooke—with kindness, gentle humor, and just a touch of tail-wagging wisdom. I hope you’ll pull up a comfy chair, maybe with a warm cup of something nice, and spend a moment with me.

By the way, you can follow more of my adventures (and see lots of photos!) on my blog “Life With Emma in the Desert” at emmathewhitedog.com. I’d love to have you visit!

December in SaddleBrooke—A Dog’s View of the Holidays

Well, friends, here we are—December! I can feel the holiday sparkle all around our neighborhood. Lights twinkle along rooftops, music drifts through open doors, and sometimes I even spot a big, inflatable snowman waving at me (I give him a polite but cautious side-eye).

Humans celebrate many different holidays during this season: Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s, and others, too. From a dog’s perspective, the best part is the feeling these holidays bring: warmth, closeness, kindness, laughter, and the delicious smell of something baking in the kitchen.

But this is also a time when a few holiday dog-safety reminders can be helpful:

• Cookies, chocolates, candies, nuts, and fruitcakes are not dog treats, even if we sit politely and wag.

• Wrapping paper, bows, and ribbon are fun to chase but definitely not for chewing.

• Visitors and gatherings are exciting, but sometimes we dogs need a quiet room for a little rest.

• And if you’re cooking something delicious, please know that we are absolutely watching, hoping, and planning.

Through all of this, the greatest gift a dog could ever ask for is simply being close to you—a cozy nap nearby, a slow walk together, or resting our head on your knee. That’s holiday magic for us.

Looking Back—and Forward

As 2025 comes to an end, I want to say how grateful I am. This was the year I began writing my “Ask Emma” column, and it has been such a joy! I’ve received friendly waves on walks, warm smiles from neighbors, and sweet messages from many of you. Thank you for welcoming my little dog voice into your hearts and homes.

I’m looking forward to continuing in 2026—sharing more stories, more observations, and more gentle joys from our life here in SaddleBrooke.

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year, dear friends. May your days be bright, your walks be peaceful, and your hearts full.

Have a question for me? I’d love to hear from you! Email me at Emmathewhitedog@gmail.com and mention you saw my column in the SaddleBrooke Progress and I might answer it in a future issue.