Master Gardeners Demo Day and Mini Plant Sale March 20

Join your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners for a Demonstration (Demo) Day fair. Residents from both communities are welcome to attend all events. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions and guide you to resources that will assist you in creating and maintaining thriving and bountiful gardens.

Demo Day and Mini Plant Sale at SaddleBrooke is on Monday, March 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at MountainView in the Ballroom West and on the patio. There will be a variety of tables where you can stop and learn about gardening practices and techniques, caring for palms and cacti, and general information, such as pruning, irrigation, plant pests, tools, container gardening, and much more. A table will be set up where you can have one garden utensil sharpened. There will also be a mini plant sale held at the same time, including sale of handmade ceramic pots. Cash and checks only.

Visit our website extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners.