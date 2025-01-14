Ceramics Club February and March Introductory Classes

Helen Avery

Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, a stress-reliever, or a chance to meet fantastic people, the SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club is the place to be. Our experienced instructors are here to guide you through the basics. From mastering glaze techniques to hand-building your own creation, we’ve got you covered.

We’ll provide the clay, tools, and expertise. All you need to bring is your enthusiasm and a willingness to get your hands dirty. The class fee is $75 for two and a half days of fun! You must commit to all dates to complete the class. There are 10 seats available in each session.

To learn more about our club, stop by our booth at the Recreation and Activities Fair to be held in the MountainView ballroom on Feb. 8 from 8 to 11 a.m.

Tour our studio in the SaddleBrooke TWO Arts and Crafts Center, Quartz Room, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our room monitor will be happy to answer any questions you may have and show you around.

Visit our website saddlebrookeceramicsclub.com for more information about the club and join our waitlist to receive the Introductory class registration alerts.

Upcoming Class Dates:

• The February Introductory class series will be held on Thursdays, Feb. 20 and 27 and March 6. Class registration opens on Jan. 16.

• The March Introductory class series will be held on Tuesdays, March 4, 11, and 18. The class registration date will be announced by email to those who have signed up on the waitlist.

Join us for an unforgettable ceramics adventure! Feel free to contact us by email at [email protected] for more information.