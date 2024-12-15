Prescription Drug Drop-Off Program

Drop off your unused prescription medications!

Location: Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation, 63701 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd. in the SaddleBrooke Mini Mart

December Schedule:

Friday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Please, no liquids, syringes, creams, or sharp needles.

Requirements:

• Pills must be in a sealed plastic bag(s) (Ziploc or other similar product)—no bottles.

• Pills can be mixed and combined in one bag.

• You will be required to place the sealed bag into the disposal receptacle.

Volunteers will not be able to assist you with opening prescription bottles, holding plastic bags for you to insert your medications, etc.

We are thankful to be able to be a part of this valuable service in SaddleBrooke.

Volunteers: Esta Goldstein, 520-825-1181; Chris Cavicchia, 847-309-3811; Trudy Hogan, 520-360-2225; Danna Koelling, 520-825-9678; Joyce Sutay, 520-825-4220