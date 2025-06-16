Suicide … What You Need to Know

Suzanne Marlatt Stewart

The population in the United States is rapidly aging. Baby Boomers born between 1946 and 1964 have had relatively higher suicide rates across the age spectrum compared to other birth peers in the United States. Given that by 2030, there will be more than 71 million Americans ages 65 and older, the high suicide rate among this group has implications for the future. This senior group faces a unique set of stressors associated with aging: decline in physical health, reduced mental acuity, shrinking social networks, and losses of friends and loved ones.

In November of 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an increase in the age-adjusted suicide rate since 2021. The report details that in 2021 and 2022, people ages 75 and older had the highest suicide rate among all age groups, largely driven by males. In general, white men are at the highest risk for suicide, accounting for nearly 70% of all suicides in 2020. And white men over age 65 are at the greatest risk. On average, men have substantially lower rates of mental illness than women but higher rates of suicide, and this difference is particularly pronounced at older ages.

“When you think about the older adult population, the big concern is loss,” Dr. Sanitato, a psychiatrist, says. “There can be a loss of function, cognition, peer group, financial stability, and general well-being. And brain health is a major factor, too. People with cognitive impairment and dementia are at greater risk for both attempting and completing suicide. Food instability can contribute to depression, anxiety, and thoughts of suicide.”

“This is the demographic that is most likely to complete suicide,” Dr. Sanitato states. “Let’s say someone has been married for 40 years and his wife primarily managed their household. Now that she’s died, he’s left to his own devices, and he’s lost without her. I know that sounds like a stereotype, but it’s borne out of statistics.”

My observation is that older men often have lost their purpose, do not have social contacts, dwell on what they physically can’t do, have a hard time expressing their feelings, can’t keep up with technology, and no longer feel valued.

As a community, may I suggest reaching out to individuals living alone. Set up a telephone chain to check on one another. Senior Village is a great asset in our community, offering ways to connect with others. If you do suspect someone is depressed, encourage an appointment with their primary care physician. Primary care may allow more older adults to interact with important mental health services.

Also remember that you have no control over what is happening in the world. Your only control is how you will react. Choose healthy options: listen to music, take a walk, find a hobby, adopt a pet, play games with others, and take a deep breath and enjoy the beautiful Arizona sunsets. Life is precious.

Rev. Suzanne, a resident of SaddleBrooke, is an independent writer and speaker. She was ordained non-denominational, representing all faiths, and her focus is “inclusive.” Email: spiritualoccasions@outlook.com