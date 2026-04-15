Winds and Strings and Friends

Dawn A. Walker

SaddleBrooke and Friends is the next exciting venture by your very own SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings! This concert features the soloistic capabilities of Doctor Astrid Chan on piano, Alan Honeker on tuba, and a unique opportunity to hear the University of Arizona’s Dr. Esteban Hernandez-Parra on viola. Dr. Hernandez-Parra will be soloing on Paul Hindemith’s “Der Schwanendreher”, a unique, three-movement viola solo accompanied by a smaller chamber ensemble of musicians. Each movement is based on a separate medieval German folk song, and it is sometimes referred to as the “Concerto from Old Folk Songs.” The piece draws its title from the final movement’s folk song base, “Aren’t you the swan turner?”

You won’t want to miss three world-class performers back-to-back in our final Spring concert!

SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings (SBWS) is a community wind ensemble based in SaddleBrooke, Ariz. Started in 2013 with a small number of people in a household living room, the group has grown to the 40-50 piece ensemble you see today. It is dedicated to servicing musicians of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels while providing exceptional performances throughout SaddleBrooke and the greater Tucson area. Under the direction of Jesus Jacquez since 2023, the group has performed concerts with colorful themes full of imagery and unique antics that other community ensembles and audiences do not have the opportunity to experience. SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings has performed alongside poetry readings, with concert pianists, in full costume on Halloween, alongside an entire choir, with dancers from the University of Arizona School of Dance, with a 100-year-old trumpet soloist, and in various other unique settings. Regular audience members and fans of the band describe the performances as “unique and exceptionally entertaining” and the conductor as “energetic and fun to watch”. saddlebrookewindsandstrings.org

We are a no-audition ensemble and are especially looking for bassoon, trumpet, horn, euphonium, tuba, and percussion players, but welcome all musicians of intermediate level and above. We rehearse Friday mornings in SaddleBrooke and Catalina. For more information, contact us at: info@saddlebrookewindsandstrings.org.

The concert is April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Desert View Performing Arts Center.

Ticket information at DVPAC.net or at the door $15.