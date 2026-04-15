Pickleball Teams Battle to the Very End

Corey Loyd

Pickleball players from the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) competed in their final matches of the Arizona Pickleball Players League (APPL) Winter Season, which ends the second week of March. The season kicked off in January with teams competing in flights based on players’ skill and age divisions. Competition included men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles, with over 100 SPA members on 12 teams competing in the Southern Region against teams from SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oro Valley, Tucson RC, Stone Canyon, Udall Park, Esperanza Estates, The Picklr OV, Quail Creek, Sun City OV, and Green Valley for the opportunity to represent the Southern Region in the APPL Championship.

Teams representing SPA, along with their Flight placements and team captains/co-captains, were:

Spin Sisters— 3.0 Women’s Doubles 50+—Brenda Browning, Nancy Maglio

Desert Divas—3.0 Women’s Doubles 65+—Deb Stafford, Ann Barrett, Deanna McCann

TireBiters—3.0 Men’s Doubles 65+—Bill Gray, David Ellman

Dinking Duos—3.0 Mixed Doubles 50+—David Ellman, Jeff Letterman

Double Trouble—3.0 Mixed Doubles 65+—Greg Stymfal

SaddleBrooke Stars—3.5 Women’s Doubles 50+—Jen Massara, Cindy McAlbin

Dill Me In—3.5 Women’s Doubles 65+—Paulette Bosselman, Kandi Connor

The Bruise Brothers—3.5 Men’s Doubles 65+—Doug Turley, Bill Lucy

SB Four Ballers, 3.5 Men’s Doubles 70+—Mark Steinsdoerfer

The Final Four —3.5 Men’s Doubles 70+—Bill Lucy, Doug Turley

Bad Appl’s—3.5 Mixed Doubles 65+—Donna Watson, Frank Shipton

Flying Burrito Brothers—4.0 Men’s Doubles 65+—Michael Hovan, John Rathjen

SPA team’s overall results have been mixed. Strong competition has challenged all teams to really up their game this season. A big congratulations to the TireBiters who finished in 1st place in their Mixed Flight, won their regional playoff match and will compete in the APPL Championship on March 28. The Final Four and SB Four Ballers finished in the top in their Flight to move into a regional championship playoff on March 23 and 26.

SPA’s Bad Appl’s finished in 2nd place in their Flight, while the Dinking Duos finished in 3rd place in their Flight for the season. The SaddleBrooke Stars, Dill Me In, The Bruise Brothers, and Double Trouble all finished in 4th place in their Flights. The Spin Sisters, The Flying Burrito Brothers, and SB Desert Divas closed out their season with strong showings.

Beginner or advanced players find endless opportunities to make lasting friendships with other pickleball players with the APPL team-based format. Whether you’re a competitive player on an APPL team, or a SPA member who enjoyed the spirit and high level of competition from your fellow SaddleBrooke pickleball players, be assured SPA and SaddleBrooke were well represented by our SPA APPL teams this season.

The SPA Board of Directors is grateful to all the players who have worked hard this season to represent our club in the APPL Southern Region, and to the support people who provided a way through APPL for SPA members to improve their skills and facilitate fun and spirited competition.

See you next season!