SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Club – April 2026

Dona Ferry

When we think of Art museums, one of the first that comes to mind is the Louvre in Paris, France. Its storied history takes many twists and turns, from castle to fortress, through many wars and revolutions to a spectacular Art Museum.

Come and learn about the Louvre or share your experiences and memorabilia from a visit to the Louvre. We can all learn something new. I will lead you on the journey.

Hope to see you in the Topaz Room on April 15 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Next Steps in Watercolor (photo by Karen Brungardt) Be an Illusionist (photo by Jeanine Colini) Let’s Paint Cacti (photo by Karen Brungardt)

Spring Art Guild Classes

Tracy Nelson

Spring is a great time to pick up a new hobby or improve your artistic ability! Sign up for an art class today. All classes are located in the Topaz Room at the Arts & Crafts Center adjacent to MountainView Country Club. Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes many benefits and activities. Guild members also enjoy a discount on class fees.Visit the Guild’s website at www.saddlebrookefinearts.org for convenient online registration and payment.

Next Steps Watercolor for Advancing Beginners by Karen Brungardt. Thursdays, April 16 through May 7, 1 to 4 p.m.

This four week series focuses on using different techniques every week in a different painting. We will also focus on a variety of subjects, and the student will have the opportunity to develop a painting from their own photos. This class is designed for those who already have some experience in watercolor and wish to expand their skills. It is not for those with zero experience. Students are expected to have their own supplies for this class, and a supply list will be provided.

Be an Illusionist: Learn Shading Techniques in Drawing by Jeanine Colini. Wednesday, April 22, 1 to 4 p.m. Drawing creates illusion. A three-dimensional rendering emerges from the two-dimensional surface of your paper. Shading is one of the techniques we use to achieve this. In this class we will work with graphite pencils to learn how to do shading. Come to this class and learn how to create magic through drawing!

Drawing from Imagination using Simplified Shapes by Jeanine Colini. Wednesday, April 29, 1 to 4 p.m. Mastering simplified shapes is the key to drawing familiar objects from your imagination. Beginning with simple objects—like flowers, insects, and critters—we will observe the most basic of shapes within our subjects and then build upon them with dimension and texture to create a convincing drawing. This method sharpens your powers of observation and trains your creativity. We will also create two compositions in this class: one combining multiple simple objects in one drawing and another creating an imaginary subject from random shapes.

Collage using Alcohol Inks and Art Papers by Theresa C Poalucci. Saturday, May 2, 9 a.m. to noon. Discover the joy of creating vibrant mixed-media art in this fun collage class. Students will begin by crafting colorful backgrounds with alcohol inks on prepared 11 inch by 14 inch wood panel. They will layer paper, acrylic paint pen details, and a glossy Mod Podge finish to create a unique finished piece. There will be a myriad of designs to choose from, or they can create their own. All supplies are included. No special artistic skills needed. Just have fun while discovering special tips and tricks.

Gain Confidence and Control in Sketchbook Drills by Jeanine Colini. Wednesday, May 6, 1 to 4 p.m. Most adults don’t start drawing for three reasons: Perfectionism. Overthinking. Overcomplicating. Learn techniques that you can practice for five minutes daily. We will work primarily in Micron pens in a sketchbook. For all experience levels. Let’s just get started and have fun!

Let’s paint trees! by Karen Brungardt. Wednesday, May 20, 1 to 4 p.m. We’ll paint a small variety of trees, including pine (fir, spruce, etc) trees, mesquite and Palo Verde trees. This will give you references for future paintings and some experience different types of trees. Supply fee applies only if you don’t have your own and need to get them from the teacher for this class and is payable in class to the teacher.

Let’s paint cacti! by Karen Brungardt. Wednesday, June 3, 1 to 4 p.m. In this focused class, you’ll learn ways to paint different types of cacti, including a saguaro, prickly pear, and barrel cactus. The painting provided is a sample of the teacher’s work. Supply fee is payable in class only if you get supplies from the teacher for this class because you don’t have your own.

The Kimono: Art in Motion

The everyday kimono is a thing of the past with the exception of special occasions as more and more Japanese have adopted western clothing following World War II. The kimono at one time determined the season, a person’s class in society, one’s age level, one’s family lineage,and more.

The fabric for some kimonos became illegal to produce because the method was so time consuming and the final cost was prohibitive. Surface art was done using various techniques and many types of weaves. At one point, kimono makers were held in higher regard than the artists and weavers who embellished the fabrics. This and more will be elaborated by Fran Dorr at the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild Art Salon which will be held, Wednesday, May 20, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Topaz Room at the Mountainview Clubhouse. For more information, contact Marilynn Davis. Fran will share some of the fabric samples from kimonos for closer observation.