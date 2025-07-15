Dick Hardy



Side by side, in morning’s grace,



Steppin’ in sync, a gentle pace.



Hummin’ softly, hearts aglow,



Through the dawn, together we go.



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



Shoulders brush and our butts sway,



Sunlight dances through our day.



on a mission, and all can see



We’re lookin’ for a hydrant so we can wee



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



No words needed, we just glide,



My strong protector, my joy, my guide



Bound by love, a quiet song,



In each footstep, we belong.



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re not talkin’, just … Buddy Walkin’



Bumping hips and trading jokes,



Sniffing trees and chasing oaks



We’re explorers, side by side,



On a sidewalk magic ride.



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



Sideways giggles, bouncing feet,



Tapping out a wonderful beat.



Shoulders close and heartbeats near,



Brushing past what used to fear



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



You and I, a sacred tether,



Soul to soul in every weather—



Not just siblings, we are more,



Walking where our spirits soar.



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



Still no words, but hearts recall,



The summers short, the winters a ball



And though the years may blur the track,



I’ll find you there, just walking back.



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re Buddy Walkin’



We’re not talkin’, just … Buddy Walkin’

