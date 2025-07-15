Debra Miller’s State Farm 8-Ball Open Winner Tony ‘The Snake’ Cardillo

Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino



The Pool Players of The Brookes’ Billiard Club (PPB) hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament on June 20 and 21 in the SaddleBrooke One Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room, sponsored by Debra Miller and State Farm. Debra Miller is the PPB’s latest tournament sponsor, and we gratefully thank Debra for her support and confidence in the PPB! Thank you for sponsoring this PPB 8-Ball Tournament. The format of this 8-Ball Singles Tournament on June 20 was race to two, double elimination, down to the final four participants. On June 21 the final four competed in the semifinals, which were a race to four, and the finals, which were a race to five. Third and fourth place were determined by a race to two.



The tournament director was Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino. The following field of 16 players showed up to compete in the game of 8-ball: Dick “Pocket Blocker” Dunbar, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Bill Webster, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Dick “The Visor” Titus, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, Gary “One Rail” Barlow, Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Bill Fisher, Jim “Shooter” Fabio, Les Goins, Mark Erwin, Rich “Dead Eye” Adinolfi, and Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett. In addition to the 16 PPB participants, Debra Miller was in attendance, along with some loyal PPB members, to cheer on their favorite hustlers!



June 20 Recap:



After six and a half hours of play, the top four players who emerged on June 20 were Jack “Crash” Hoverter and Dominic “The Doctor” Borland from the winners’ side of the bracket and Tony “The Snake” Cardillo and Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar from the losers’ side of the bracket.



June 21 Recap (winners are in bold):



Semifinals:



Tony Cardillo 4, Jack Hoverter 2



Dominic Borland 4, Joe Vidmar 2



Finals:



Tony Cardillo 5, Dominic Borland 3



Third and Fourth Place:



Joe Vidmar 2, Jack Hoverter 0



Final Results and Sponsor Gifts:



First Place: Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, a very very very very fine sponsor gift!



Second Place: Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, a very very very fine sponsor gift!



Third Place: Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, a very very fine sponsor gift!



Fourth Place: Jack “Crash” Hoverter, a very fine sponsor gift!



All 16 participants were presented with a billiard glove adorned with Debra’s advertisement. In addition, Debra provided SaddleBrooke One pizzas, drinks, and sandwiches for all the participants and spectators.



The PPB wants to thank all our participants, and especially Debra Miller and State Farm, our newest tournament sponsor. The 8-Ball Singles Tournament lasted a little over nine hours over two days, with more than 100 games of 8-ball being played. We competed with friends who have a shared passion. That is a good day! Rack ‘em up!

