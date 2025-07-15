July 2025, Features

Have You Ever Wondered Why?

Mary Jo Bellner Swartzberg

Ruminating. Pondering. It’s what we do when we want to make the world a better place. To wit … have you ever wondered why:

• No one has ever come up with a better way to open an 8-ounce package of cream cheese?

• Paper and plastic bags are not yet discontinued in all grocery stores in the U.S.?

• Children do not go to libraries as much as they did 60 to 70 years ago?

• There aren’t complimentary rolls served in all restaurants in cities across the country?

• High school graduates aren’t expected to take a “gap” year off for volunteerism or to enroll in one of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces?

• There isn’t a ban on wearing perfumes or colognes at concerts?

• Learning a foreign language isn’t mandatory in high school?

• There aren’t more pet adoptions?

• Why politicians aren’t held accountable for what they say?

• We don’t have elder adoptions?

• Some people do not own a cell/smart or android phone?

• Children aren’t more physically active?

• High school students do not learn about managing their money?

• Your grandchildren don’t keep in touch as much as you’d like them to?

• People don’t recycle?

• Mature adults aren’t respected more by the younger generations?

• The size of a glass of wine varies between restaurants?

• Styrofoam isn’t banned in the U.S.?

• People don’t vote?

• All U.S. grade schools and high schools don’t have the same academic standards?

• The tabs of cans of chicken or tuna can’t be rolled/pulled back with ease?

• More SaddleBrooke residents don’t join Senior Village?

• Cheesecakes have so many calories?

• There aren’t term limits for members of the U.S. Congress?

• Every child in the U.S. doesn’t have a computer?

• People don’t pick up after their pets?

• You haven’t had a hole-in-one yet?

• Someone hasn’t discovered a silent leaf blower?

• Dental x-rays can’t be taken much easier—without placing a chunk of plastic in your mouth?

• A scale to weigh yourself doesn’t “give” you 20 pounds—free?

• There isn’t a local bar “where everyone knows your name”?

• We don’t have mandatory driver’s license tests for people over age 80?

• We have to wrinkle?

• Eggs aren’t priced like they were when you were younger?

• Gas isn’t priced like it was 60 years ago?

• There aren’t more family-friendly shows on television?

• Younger adults don’t embrace the music from the Rat Pack (with all due respect to Michael Bublé!)?

• Microwaves aren’t faster?

• All shoes can’t be made comfortable?

• Your nose and ears have been getting larger?

• The actresses of today don’t dress more modestly?

• Your device (e.g., cell phone, computer, printer, etc.) dies when you need it the most?

• Fried chicken can’t be at the bottom of the food pyramid? (You will have to look this one up!)

• Clothing can’t stay in style?

 