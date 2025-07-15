Mary Jo Bellner Swartzberg



Ruminating. Pondering. It’s what we do when we want to make the world a better place. To wit … have you ever wondered why:



• No one has ever come up with a better way to open an 8-ounce package of cream cheese?



• Paper and plastic bags are not yet discontinued in all grocery stores in the U.S.?



• Children do not go to libraries as much as they did 60 to 70 years ago?



• There aren’t complimentary rolls served in all restaurants in cities across the country?



• High school graduates aren’t expected to take a “gap” year off for volunteerism or to enroll in one of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces?



• There isn’t a ban on wearing perfumes or colognes at concerts?



• Learning a foreign language isn’t mandatory in high school?



• There aren’t more pet adoptions?



• Why politicians aren’t held accountable for what they say?



• We don’t have elder adoptions?



• Some people do not own a cell/smart or android phone?



• Children aren’t more physically active?



• High school students do not learn about managing their money?



• Your grandchildren don’t keep in touch as much as you’d like them to?



• People don’t recycle?



• Mature adults aren’t respected more by the younger generations?



• The size of a glass of wine varies between restaurants?



• Styrofoam isn’t banned in the U.S.?



• People don’t vote?



• All U.S. grade schools and high schools don’t have the same academic standards?



• The tabs of cans of chicken or tuna can’t be rolled/pulled back with ease?



• More SaddleBrooke residents don’t join Senior Village?



• Cheesecakes have so many calories?



• There aren’t term limits for members of the U.S. Congress?



• Every child in the U.S. doesn’t have a computer?



• People don’t pick up after their pets?



• You haven’t had a hole-in-one yet?



• Someone hasn’t discovered a silent leaf blower?



• Dental x-rays can’t be taken much easier—without placing a chunk of plastic in your mouth?



• A scale to weigh yourself doesn’t “give” you 20 pounds—free?



• There isn’t a local bar “where everyone knows your name”?



• We don’t have mandatory driver’s license tests for people over age 80?



• We have to wrinkle?



• Eggs aren’t priced like they were when you were younger?



• Gas isn’t priced like it was 60 years ago?



• There aren’t more family-friendly shows on television?



• Younger adults don’t embrace the music from the Rat Pack (with all due respect to Michael Bublé!)?



• Microwaves aren’t faster?



• All shoes can’t be made comfortable?



• Your nose and ears have been getting larger?



• The actresses of today don’t dress more modestly?



• Your device (e.g., cell phone, computer, printer, etc.) dies when you need it the most?



• Fried chicken can’t be at the bottom of the food pyramid? (You will have to look this one up!)



• Clothing can’t stay in style?

