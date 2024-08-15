Verde Sputters Update

BK Koch

The first putting event in July was July 15. Fortunately, there was a slight breeze, which was very welcomed, and it helped Ann Villar get the low score of 35. She received her star on the following Monday. Ann also got the money hole. It was her lucky day! Laura Berkley and Marilyn Palatas each scored a 38, with Lydia O’Connor and Hazel Roper right behind them with a 39. Karen Taylor made her family proud with three holes-in-one. Carol Jones, Marilyn Palatas, Carol Ryan, Ann Villar, and Laura Berkley were able to get two holes-in-one. LaVonne Ashwood, Wendy Bellamy, Sandra Gerlach, Gail Goede (our newest member), Diane Hoedel, Reba Johnson, Opal Larkin, Linda Lewis, Jean Matheson (who did her dance), Lydia O’Connor, Shauna Rand, Sandy Ripley, and Linda Watkins all got a hole-in-one. So, in spite of the heat, a fun day was had by all, just as it should be.

July 22 saw 26 glistening members on the putting green. Hazel Roper with a score of 39 and Laurie Miller with a score of 38 round out the winners for Monday. Seven of them did the happy dance for getting a hole-in-one (Jean’s jig is trending): Wendy Bellamy, Sandra Gerlach, Ann Grover, Jean Matheson (our dance teacher), Kathie Roberts, Sheelagh Simpson, and Linda Watkins. Linda got her hole-in-one on the money hole, the best hole on which to get a hole-in-one.

On Aug. 11 we had games and fun for all! There was Horse Racing, Darts, Hit the Barnyard Animals, Axe Throw, Horse Lasso, Ring Toss, and more, all inside the air-conditioned SaddleBrooke One clubhouse! The menu consisted of hot dogs and buns, sloppy joes and buns, potato salad, coleslaw, apple crisp with vanilla ice cream, iced tea, lemonade, water, and regular and decaf coffee.

We will have a collection box for Mammoth school supplies. If you care to donate, Clorox wipes, glue sticks, crayons (they use a lot of them), pencils, erasers (the large pink ones), spiral notebooks, and Xerox paper for the teachers are all needed. (I see trips to Walmart and Dollar Tree in Sputter members’ future.)

It’s not too late for you to come in and join the fun. Contact Membership Chair Lydia O’Connor at 520-421-5640 or [email protected] and start having a wow of a Monday this coming year. There’s always something to look forward to with this group!

See ya there!