Got Weeds? Here’s a Solution!

Barbara Barr Bengen

WIN (Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke) is on hiatus this summer. Meanwhile, we’ll be sharing wellness ideas and information with you. And stay tuned! We have fabulous programs coming up this fall and winter, including a great Wellness Symposium on Nov. 1!

Have you ever noticed all the ads for weed killer lawsuits? Are you looking for weed solutions that are safe for people and pets? While our monsoon rains bring a very welcome “second spring,” cooler temperatures, and beautiful flowers, they also bring all those weeds! But how do you kill the weeds without endangering yourself or your pets?

Here’s a recipe for a nontoxic weed killer without harsh chemicals. In fact, it’s made from ingredients you probably have in your kitchen. Not only is it safe for both people and pets, it really works for killing weeds! And it works faster than some of the other toxic weed killers I’ve used in the past.

Here’s the very simple recipe:

2 cups vinegar (I prefer cleaning vinegar, but any kind of vinegar works)

2 tablespoons salt

1 teaspoon Dawn liquid dish soap

Just put this in a spray bottle.

Now, how simple is that? And think about how much cheaper this is! I’ve paid big bucks on weed killer at garden centers! I’ve also spent even more for landscapers to apply weed killer and pre-emergent!

However, expensive treatments that didn’t work well left me with so many weeds! A little spray bottle wasn’t going to take care of my yard or the weed-filled pavers! No need to worry! The recipe easily doubles, triples, and even quadruples. So, don’t be afraid to make large batches.

My neighbor purchased a large garden sprayer to apply this weed killing concoction! She liked spraying with the large garden sprayer so well that she gave me a gift of one of the sprayers to thank me for the recipe. Now we’re both saving lots of money!

A small spray bottle is just perfect for new, sprouting weeds. I try to keep a small spray bottle on hand to stay ahead on my weed control. They are easier to kill when they are still little. Larger weeds are easier to pull.

Hope you enjoy using this recipe. When you see me around SaddleBrooke, you’ll have to let me know your success stories.

Happy gardening!