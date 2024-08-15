Spotlight on Advertiser: The Kull White Mountain Bed and Breakfast

The Kull White Mountain B&B, run by locals Janet and Greg Kull, has officially opened its doors in the 2022 spring/summer season.

The history of the bed and breakfast is as fascinating as its natural amenities. The current home where The Kull White Mountain Bed & Breakfast is sits on a historic homesteaded plot of land dating back to 1925 and signed into being by President Calvin Coolidge. The original home sadly burnt down many decades ago, although it was rebuilt afterward and has been added onto over the years. Even though the Kulls have done astounding renovation work before they relaunched their bed and breakfast, the site had previously offered its marvels as a B&B back in the late ‘80s under the name Bartram’s White Mountain B&B.

Both Greg and Janet are originally from Chicago, but they have lived in Arizona for more than 20 years. They moved up to Pinetop-Lakeside almost two years ago where they have been working to make The Kull White Mountain B&B a reality.

The entire place and the three suites offer guests from all over the country a luxury and comfortable experience, without being disconnected from the marvelous visuals and wildlife sightings that act as the most powerful stress relievers one can have. Perfect for a long weekend or a more extended getaway, The Kull B&B serves guests with an endless array of activities, such as trail hikes, golfing, skiing, fishing, and even shopping in local antique boutiques, creating an everlasting experience that will condense into warm and lifelong memories for anyone.

Contact: Janet Kull

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-928-358-4652

Website: thekull.com

Address: 1916 W. Woodland Lake Road, Pinetop-Lakeside, Ariz.